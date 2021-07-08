Cancel
WEATHER ALERT DAY: Severe storms possible Friday night into Saturday morning

By Maddie Est
newspressnow.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleORIGINAL: The ABC17 Stormtrack Weather Team has issued a Weather Alert Day ahead of several rounds of strong to severe thunderstorms Friday evening into Saturday. Several threats will be on the table, including damaging winds, flash flooding, hail, and a few tornadoes. SETUP. The cold front that came through the...

