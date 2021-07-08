WEATHER ALERT DAY: Severe storms possible Friday night into Saturday morning

Effective: 2021-07-21 17:09:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-21 17:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Liberty; Pondera; Toole A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 530 PM MDT FOR EASTERN PONDERA...SOUTHWESTERN LIBERTY AND SOUTHERN TOOLE COUNTIES At 508 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Conrad, moving northeast at 35 mph. A second severe thunderstorm was located over southern Toole County, also moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Conrad, Lothair, Devon, Galata and Ledger. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...70MPH
