Don't block region's affordable housing opportunities

A group of eastern Connecticut state lawmakers were on the ball in pushing for answers as to why the Connecticut Housing Finance Authority is pursuing rule changes that would make it harder to finance affordable housing projects in New London, Windham and Tolland counties.

The CHFA has proposed changing the “Qualified Allocation Plan,” the policy document that manages the distribution of federal low-income housing tax credits in the state. The changes, according to the local legislators, would make it difficult and perhaps impossible for developers in the three eastern counties to access the tax credits necessary to make these projects economically feasible.

State Sen. Cathy Osten of Sprague is spearheading the challenge to the rule changes, and was joined in a letter sent to the CHFA by nine other Democrats: Sens. Norm Needleman, Essex; and Mae Flexer, Mansfield; and Reps. Christine Conley, Groton; Brian Smith, Colchester; Emmett Riley, Norwich; Kevin Ryan, Montville; Anthony Nolan, New London; Joe de la Cruz, Groton; and Susan Johnson, Windham.

“We believe this rule change would adversely (affect) the ability of any such projects to move forward in Eastern Connecticut,” write the lawmakers.

CHFA has responded by delaying any final approval of the rule changes for a month. That’s a small victory. What happens next is critical. Unless the housing finance authority can demonstrate why the concerns expressed by the legislators are unfounded, it needs to alter the rule changes to make sure that developers can pursue affordable housing projects in the eastern part of the state.

Getting access to the highly competitive tax credits depends on the “opportunity score” assigned to an area, the logic being that tenants moving into subsidized, affordable housing need job and educational opportunities to move up the economic ladder. The scores consider school quality and proximity to community colleges, job availability, and access to public transportation.

Southeastern Connecticut communities generally do not do well on the transportation grade, but score competitively in other measures, allowing developers to access tax credits and invest in mixed-income projects with rents that vary from discounted to market rate.

What is proposed to change is assessing scores at a community rather than municipal level by taking a look at census tracts within a town rather than the town as a whole. This results in some striking changes in scoring that are perplexing and that the region’s elected leaders need to get better answers about.

For example, the Campbell Grain redevelopment project in the Pawcatuck section of Stonington, where an 82-unit mixed-income project is planned, could be imperiled for lack of tax-credit financing. Under the existing scoring policy, which assesses Stonington as a whole, the project is considered to be in a high opportunity area. If the new policy rules are followed, the Pawcatuck census tract would be considered a low opportunity area. We just don’t see why scores involving education and job access should change so dramatically using the census tract.

The upshot of the changed approach is for higher opportunity scores to be recorded, and so access to tax credits to be far stronger, in Fairfield County and the affluent suburbs surrounding Hartford and New Haven. Certainly these communities could benefit from more affordable housing that provides a place to live for retail employees, entry level teachers and police officers, and other critical members of the workforce.

But given the money that can now be made in these communities by building housing that is unaffordable to most, we wonder how eager developers will be to pursue the tax credits. As they say, you can lead a horse to water…

Smartly conceived affordable housing is critical to building healthy, diverse communities throughout our state. Prioritizing areas where it is most lacking makes sense, but it should not come at the expense of blocking such projects elsewhere. If our local elected leaders are to be believed, that appears to be what is about to happen in this case.

Adjust the new rules as necessary.

