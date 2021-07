If you haven't heard Thursday's news out of Tokyo, it's bad: No fans. As in, no fans at all for the summer Olympics, which have already been delayed a year due to COVID, and will now be played in empty venues due to the fact that the virus is ravaging Japan to such a degree that they've declared a state of emergency. It's set to run from July 12 through Aug. 22, which overlaps totally with the Olympics, so the "no spectator" edict was exactly what you'd expect as a follow-up. Before this, international fans were banned, and a limit of 10,000 domestic spectators per event was established. Now? Nothing.