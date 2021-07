Be sure to follow Bucky’s 5th Podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, and pretty much everywhere you listen to your favorite podcasts!. On today’s episode of Bucky’s 5th Podcast, we’ve got a good amount to get to as we round out another week. To start, we discuss some news around three Badgers getting named to various preseason watch lists for the 2021 season. After that, we discuss some Bucks Championship and pose the question “what will it take for the Badgers to get over the hump and win a Championship, or even a Big Ten Title?