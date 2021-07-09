St. Paul man charged in nine burglaries over two weeks
A St. Paul man suspected of burglarizing several businesses last month was charged Thursday in relation to 13 separate incidents over two weeks. Adam William Klemmer, 25, was charged with nine counts of third-degree burglary, four counts of motor vehicle theft, three counts of first-degree damage to property and one count of possessing burglary tools. He is in custody at the Ramsey County Adult Detention Center.www.twincities.com
