Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New London, CT

New London's India Pagan named to Puerto Rican Olympic women's basketball team

By Vickie Fulkerson
Posted by 
The Day
The Day
 13 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23ojUO_0arYTPdU00
India Pagan, a 2017 New London High School graduate and The Day's All-Area Girls' Basketball Player of the Year as a senior, earned an Olympic bid this week as a member of the Puerto Rican women's basketball team, which leaves for Tokyo on Sunday. Pagan is a fifth-year senior forward at Stony Brook University, a 1,000-point scorer and the school's third Olympian overall. (Photo courtesy of Stony Brook athletics) BUY PHOTO REPRINTS

After a year's wait due to the COVID-19 pandemic, New London High School graduate India Pagan was named earlier this week to the Puerto Rican Olympic women's basketball team, which leaves Sunday for Tokyo.

If ever there was something worth waiting for ...

"I really have no words," Pagan said Thursday morning from Puerto Rico. "I've been waiting for this moment for about two years now because it was postponed. I'm super blessed and thankful I get to call myself an Olympian."

Pagan, a 6-foot-1 forward who will use her final year of eligibility next season at Stony Brook University — the NCAA gave all college athletes an extra year of eligibility due to the havoc caused by the pandemic — also played in an NCAA tournament this year with the Sea Wolves.

She was then part of the Puerto Rican national team which won the silver medal at the 2021 FIBA Women's AmeriCup in Puerto Rico, falling to the United States in the championship game. Pagan, one of the youngest players on the Puerto Rican squad at 22, averaged 2.4 points and 1.6 rebounds in 12.9 minutes during that tournament.

Puerto Rico head coach Jerry Batista explained in announcing the country's Olympic Team on Wednesday that it was decided to keep the same group of players together which represented the nation during the AmeriCup.

"It is a team that has a lot of talent, a combination of veteran and young players," Batista said in a press release. "They have good chemistry, they know each other well and understand their roles."

Puerto Rico, making its historic first Olympic appearance, will open play on July 27, facing China. The squad will participate in Group C, also joined by Australia and Belgium.

"I had heard lots of rumors that they might cancel them even after postponing them a year," Pagan said of the Olympics. "Even now, yesterday I heard Japan has so many cases they're still worried and not sure. But I will continue to have faith that this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity and dream will become reality soon."

Pagan called this year "one for the history books."

"Winning an America East title and making it to the NCAA tournament was another dream of mine that I was blessed to be able to reach as well," Pagan said. "And now Tokyo, the biggest stage of all."

Pagan is a 2017 New London graduate, helping lift the Whalers to the Class LL state championship and Connecticut's No. 1 ranking as a senior. A Class LL all-state selection, she was named The Day's 2017 All-Area Girls' Basketball Player of the Year.

At Stony Brook, Pagan became the 18th player in program history to reach the 1,000-point plateau for her career and she finished the 2020-21 season with the highest career field goal percentage in school history (.512, 460-for-899).

Pagan will be the third Stony Brook athlete, first active, ever to compete in an Olympic Games. She joins 2012 grad Lucy Van Dalen (New Zealand track and field, 2012 Olympics) and 1994 grad Roger Gill (Guyana track and field, 1996 Olympics).

Both Pagan's parents, Carmen and Moises, originally hail from Puerto Rico and traveled to San Juan for the AmeriCup final against the U.S.

"I think as parents we are still a little numb," Moises Pagan said. "We are extremely happy for India. It's a moment that she will share with her children one day.

"We tell her all the time to enjoy the moment and to create memories from that moment. I think it's fair to say that this will be a special moment for her, for us as parents and for our family and friends."

v.fulkerson@theday.com

Comments / 1

The Day

The Day

New London, CT
2K+
Followers
386
Post
401K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Day

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Connecticut State
Connecticut College Basketball
State
Connecticut State
City
New London, CT
Local
Connecticut Basketball
New London, CT
Sports
Local
Connecticut Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Olympics Basketball#London Olympics#New London High School#Olympian#Stony Brook University#Puerto Rican#Fiba Women#Americup#Olympic Team#Group C
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Belgium
Country
Puerto Rico
News Break
Basketball
Place
Tokyo, JP
Country
China
News Break
Tokyo Olympics
News Break
Sports
News Break
College Basketball
Country
India
Country
Japan
News Break
NCAA
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

GOP blocks infrastructure debate as negotiators near deal

Republicans on Wednesday blocked the Senate from debating a bipartisan infrastructure proposal as negotiators say they are near finalizing their agreement. The 49-51 vote fell short of the 60 needed to advance what is effectively stand-in legislation that senators will swap the bipartisan group’s text into once it is finished.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

CBO: Key debt limit date likely in October or November

The Congressional Budget Office (CBO) on Wednesday forecasted that the Treasury Department would most likely run out of cash in October or November absent congressional action on the debt limit. The estimate comes as Republicans are saying they won't help Democrats to raise the debt ceiling and suggests that lawmakers...
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

Israel vows to ‘act aggressively’ against Ben & Jerry’s

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel’s prime minister vowed Tuesday to “act aggressively” against the decision by Ben & Jerry’s to stop selling its ice cream in Israeli-occupied territories, as the country’s ambassador to the U.S. urged dozens of state governors to punish the company under anti-boycott laws. The strong reaction reflected...
IndustryPosted by
The Hill

Drug companies reach tentative $26 billion national opioid settlement

A bipartisan coalition of state attorneys general on Wednesday announced a $26 billion settlement with Johnson & Johnson and three of the country's largest drug distributors regarding their roles in the U.S. opioid epidemic. If approved, the three major drug distributors — Cardinal Health, McKesson, and AmerisourceBergen— would pay $21...
SoccerPosted by
The Associated Press

Sweden stuns US 3-0 in women’s soccer at Olympics

TOKYO (AP) — Sweden didn’t have to bunker down on defense against the Americans this time. Stina Blackstenius scored a pair of goals and the Swedes stunned the United States at the Olympics with a 3-0 victory Wednesday in the women’s soccer tournament. The Americans, ranked No. 1 in the...
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

China rejects WHO plan for study of COVID-19 origin

BEIJING, July 22 (Reuters) - China rejected on Thursday a World Health Organization (WHO) plan for a second phase of an investigation into the origin of the coronavirus, which includes the hypothesis it could have escaped from a Chinese laboratory, a top health official said. The WHO this month proposed...

Comments / 1

Community Policy