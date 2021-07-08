Robert F. Iske, Sr. of Shenandoah, chosen to lead District of Elks - USA
Thousands of members of the Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks of the United States of America and guests have gathered in Tampa, Florida, July 4 - 7 for the BPO Elks’ National Convention. During the convention, Robert F. Iske, Sr., of Shenandoah, was installed as District Deputy for the BPO Elks for lodges in the Southwest District of the Iowa Elks Association and will serve a one-year term.valleynewstoday.com
