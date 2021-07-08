Cancel
Page County, IA

Supervisors authorize EMA to pay for technology upgrades

By KENT DINNEBIER Staff Writer
valleynewstoday.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Page County Emergency Management Agency has been given authorization to proceed with the purchase of software needed to upgrade dispatch services in the county. A resolution was passed July 6 by the Page County Board of Supervisors authoring the EMA to directly make the payments for the new technology. Earlier this year, the board entered into a lease purchase agreement with Zetron and the state of Iowa for the software updates.

