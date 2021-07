Anissa Riley, Tuskegee University College of Veterinary Medicine. Atiya Shahid, a dual degree graduate student pursuing a master’s in public health and a Ph.D. in epidemiology and risk analysis at Tuskegee University is the second-place graduate winner of the Minority Student Research Symposium (MSRS). Her research poster on Cervical Cancer Disparities Within the United States – project focused on examining the effect of Black women in the Blackbelt region and their relationships with HIV, HPV, and cervical cancer. From her research, she found that there are more cases of cervical cancer among Black Women and determined that increasing awareness, access, and preventative method is imperative in decreasing their disproportionate rates of cervical cancer.