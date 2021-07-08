Cancel
Saint Joseph, MO

Businesses ready to reap rewards of camp

By Zach Fisher News-Press NOW
newspressnow.com
Cover picture for the articleChiefs Camp is a big draw for St. Joseph businesses, and for those located Downtown it’s no exception. The camp’s associated Red Rally for fans in 2019 was a huge draw for Downtown businesses, bringing foot traffic into some of the more unique stores in the area. After a year off due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the rally has not yet been confirmed for 2021, but the St. Joseph Downtown Association is planning in the hope it will take place in coming weeks. Chiefs players are set to begin arriving for camp on July 23 at Missouri Western State University.

www.newspressnow.com

