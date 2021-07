GODDARD – The Goddard City Council at its July 6 meeting took final action on a nuisance property that has been on the city’s radar for more than six months.The council voted unanimously to sign a resolution condemning the property at 101 N. Cedar. The action gives the property owner 14 days to pull a demolition permit and demolish the structure within 60 days. Failure to take this action will result in the city razing the property and putting a lien on the property f...