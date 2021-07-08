Celebrating The Apple Dumpling Pageant 2021 Winners

Meet the winners of this year’s Apple Dumpling Pageant: Maille McNicholas, Gianna Turner and Colbie Long. Held nightly during the Festival, the Apple Dumpling Pageant remains a tradition that gives girls in Berks the chance to compete in a fun, but casual, event. The pageant consists of three parts: a formal wear competition, a personal interview, and a summer fun wear competition. The girls are judged on personality, connection with the audience, stage presence and overall appearance.