Berks County, PA

Celebrating The Apple Dumpling Pageant 2021 Winners

By Laura Ramsey
berkscountyliving.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMeet the winners of this year’s Apple Dumpling Pageant: Maille McNicholas, Gianna Turner and Colbie Long. Held nightly during the Festival, the Apple Dumpling Pageant remains a tradition that gives girls in Berks the chance to compete in a fun, but casual, event. The pageant consists of three parts: a formal wear competition, a personal interview, and a summer fun wear competition. The girls are judged on personality, connection with the audience, stage presence and overall appearance.

