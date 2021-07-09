Google Makes New Attempt At "UMCG" As Part Of Their Open-Sourcing Effort Around Fibers

The Ubuntu distribution has been working toward getting its APT package manager to support Zstandard (zstd) compression for Deb packages. The work, which has been ongoing for a few years, should allow for smaller packages which can be installed faster. "When Julian Andres Klode and I added initial Zstandard compression support to Ubuntu’s APT and dpkg in Ubuntu 18.04 LTS we planned getting the changes accepted to Debian quickly and making Ubuntu 18.10 the first release where the new compression could speed up package installations and upgrades. Well, it took slightly longer than that. Since then many other packages have been updated to support zstd compressed packages and read-only compression has been back-ported to the 16.04 Xenial LTS release, too, on Ubuntu’s side. In Debian, zstd support is available now in APT, debootstrap and reprepro (thanks Dimitri!). It is still under review for inclusion in Debian’s dpkg." The zstd compression for packages is expected to be used in Ubuntu 21.10 later this year.