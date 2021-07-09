Cancel
Google Makes New Attempt At "UMCG" As Part Of Their Open-Sourcing Effort Around Fibers

 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSince 2013 Google has been working on Fibers as a promising user-space scheduling framework. Fibers has been in use at Google and delivering great results while recently they began work on open-sourcing this framework for Linux and as part of that working on the new "UMCG" code. As part of...

Tom's Guide

Google Meet just got new filters to make meetings less boring — how to use them

This week Google updated its Google Meet iOS and Android apps with new visual effects, filters, and masks that give you a few new ways to goof around on your next video call. This is a big deal because the COVID-19 pandemic and ensuing global lockdown has led to a surge in people using videoconferencing services to check in with colleagues, friends, and family members on a regular basis. Zoom was an early favorite, due in no small part to its built-in video filters and masks, and now Google is racing to keep up.
Technologyphoronix.com

Adreno 660 + 635 Now Supported By The Open-Source OpenGL/Vulkan Drivers

For going along with the newly added support in the MSM DRM kernel driver, Mesa's Freedreno Gallium3D OpenGL and Turnip Vulkan drivers have landed support for the Adreno 660 and Adreno 635 graphics processors. With some basic additions that were merged today just ahead of the Mesa 21.2 branching, the...
Softwarephoronix.com

AMD Leveraging VKMS Driver To Improve Its Virtual Display Support

For several years already the AMDGPU kernel driver has supported virtual display functionality for cases like headless GPUs, pre-silicon hardware bring-up, GPUs/accelerators that lack physical display outputs, and other similar use-cases. That virtual display code is now being overhauled by re-using the existing VKMS DRM driver. VKMS has matured the...
Softwareopensource.com

A new open source operating system for embedded systems

There's a growing demand for embedded operating systems, and it's best when the one you build upon is open source. The RT-Thread project's R&D team has spent three years of research and intensive development to arrive at the project's latest offering: RT-Thread Smart. It is a microkernel operating system aimed primarily at midrange to high-end processors such as RISC-V with a memory management unit (MMU) and provides a competitive software platform for all industries in the embedded space.
Softwaregamingideology.com

Amazon Lumberyard Engine now open source as part of the Open 3D Engine

Amazon Web Services has announced that it has contributed an updated version of its Lumberyard Engine to the Open 3D engine project now available in a fully open source mode through the Apache 2.0 license. Bill Vass, VP of Engineering at AWS, stated:. We’re proud to bring the 3D development...
SoftwareInfoQ.com

Google Open-Sources Token-Free Language Model ByT5

Google Research has open-sourced ByT5, a natural language processing (NLP) AI model that operates on raw bytes instead of abstract tokens. Compared to baseline models, ByT5 is more accurate on several benchmark tasks and is more robust to misspellings and noise. The system and several experiments were described in a...
Computersdistrowatch.com

News and Open Source Releases

The Ubuntu distribution has been working toward getting its APT package manager to support Zstandard (zstd) compression for Deb packages. The work, which has been ongoing for a few years, should allow for smaller packages which can be installed faster. "When Julian Andres Klode and I added initial Zstandard compression support to Ubuntu’s APT and dpkg in Ubuntu 18.04 LTS we planned getting the changes accepted to Debian quickly and making Ubuntu 18.10 the first release where the new compression could speed up package installations and upgrades. Well, it took slightly longer than that. Since then many other packages have been updated to support zstd compressed packages and read-only compression has been back-ported to the 16.04 Xenial LTS release, too, on Ubuntu’s side. In Debian, zstd support is available now in APT, debootstrap and reprepro (thanks Dimitri!). It is still under review for inclusion in Debian’s dpkg." The zstd compression for packages is expected to be used in Ubuntu 21.10 later this year.
Computersphoronix.com

Steam Client Update Brings Numerous Linux Fixes, More Controller Additions

Valve today pushed out their newest stable update to the Steam client for Windows, macOS, and Linux. Following recent betas that included many of these changes for testing, the 13 July build is the newest version of Steam. There are several Linux changes and fixes worth mentioning and a lot of new material in general.
Computersphoronix.com

More AMD IOMMU Optimization Work Is On The Way For Linux

Thanks to one of VMware's Linux engineers there are improvements pending to the AMD IOMMU support code to help with performance. Earlier this year VMware's Nadav Amit landed a patch to make use of AMD hardware IOMMU functionality to avoid full address-space invalidation by handling page-specific invalidations when needing to flush multiple pages.
Computersphoronix.com

AMD Posts FidelityFX Super Resolution Source Code

After AMD posted FidelityFX Super Resolution last month with various initial launch titles, the source code to this NVIDIA DLSS alternative is now publicly available. AMD today posted the FidelityFX Super Resolution code today under an MIT license. This alternative to NVIDIA Deep Learning Super Sampling is being supported by an increasing number of game engines and now with the code publicly available open-source game engines and more can more easily adopt this Vulkan (and Direct3D) upscaling technology.
InternetWired

A New Tool Shows How Google Results Vary Around the World

Google’s claim to “organize the world’s information and make it universally accessible and useful” has earned it an aura of objectivity. Its dominance in search, and the disappearance of most competitors, make its lists of links appear still more canonical. An experimental new interface for Google Search aims to remove that mantle of neutrality.
InternetBeta News

Privacy-focused Google makes 'My Activity' more secure with new verification options

Google tracks you. Yeah, yeah, we all know that. It is nothing new. The truth is, that tracking is both a gift and a curse. True, it isn't a nice feeling to know a company is watching your activity across its services, but at the same time, that tracking allows Google to provide you with a more personal experience. For instance, I choose to let Google track me, and my overall web experience is better as a result.
Technologyphoronix.com

Display Stream Compression Prepped For Qualcomm's MSM DRM Driver

Patches have been posted for wiring up Display Stream Compression (DSC) support for the Qualcomm MSM Direct Rendering Manager driver. The VESA-backed Display Stream Compression standard for offering visually lossless, low-latency compression between the host and display panels via DP/eDP/DSI/HDMI interfaces may finally see support within the Qualcomm MSM DRM kernel driver. Qualcomm SoCs support DSC within its DPU hardware block but the mainline kernel driver hasn't yet had the necessary software pieces in place for this display bandwidth savings.
TechnologyZDNet

Square is building a new open-source platform for bitcoin, and it's calling it 'TBD'

Square is launching yet another bitcoin-focused project with open-source development and decentralization at its core, the company's founder Jack Dorsey, has revealed. In a series of Tweets disclosing very little information about the new project, Dorsey shared that the new business will join Seller, Cash App and Tidal as one of the sub-units of Square, and will be somewhat mysteriously named "TBD".
Cell Phoneshccommunityjournal.com

BEC announces new fiber, Wi-Fi ‘experience’

Bandera Electric Cooperative recently announced a new, innovative app to enhance BEC Fiber subscribers’ Wi-Fi experience. The new myBECfiber mobile app is free to download and comes with a sleek, new interface that allows users to easily and safely monitor and make changes to their Wi-Fi network. The app can be upgraded to provide advanced features for less than five dollars per month.

