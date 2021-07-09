Steve Hummer: The Braves’ quest, redefined: Just get above .500

However, there were some encouraging signs for the Braves this weekend. As I mentioned, the starting staff was fantastic, and the Braves got some excellent baseball out of Joc Pederson. Pederson has gone 4-10 with a double, home run, and four runs batted in over his first two games (and a pinch hit appearance). He may not keep that up for the rest of the season, but it’s clear that he can serve as a catalyst in this lineup. It hurts to lose Ronald Acuña Jr for the season; there is no replacing him. However, if the Braves make some good moves at the trade deadline and win a tight division, Pederson is a man no pitcher wants to face in “Joctober.” Pederson is a man possessed when the calendar turns, and he has gotten plenty of cuts with a Dodgers team that is a playoff regular.