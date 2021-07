DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. — The Oregon State Fire Marshal has offered an update on the Jack Fire, which is currently estimated at 9,333 acres and is 10% contained. Fire crews continue to scout and construct primary, alternate, and contingency containment lines around the fire. North of Highway 138E, crews are burning vegetation along containment lines and holding the fire south of Ragged Ridge. Crews are securing lines along Ragged Ridge and continuing to carry those lines to the east.