Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Adams, Bowman by NWS

weather.gov
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-08 19:29:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-08 20:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Adams; Bowman The National Weather Service in Bismarck has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Bowman County in southwestern North Dakota Western Adams County in southwestern North Dakota * Until 715 PM MDT. * At 629 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles southeast of Reeder, or 9 miles west of Hettinger, moving southeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Golf ball size hail and 70 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. * Locations impacted include Hettinger, Reeder, Bucyrus and Gascoyne. HAIL...1.75IN WIND...70MPH

alerts.weather.gov

NBC News

Amazon's Jeff Bezos makes history with all-civilian suborbital flight

Jeff Bezos, the 57-year-old founder of Amazon, has a new title to add to his résumé: astronaut. Bezos successfully flew to the edge of space Tuesday aboard a rocket and capsule developed by his private spaceflight company, Blue Origin. The billionaire entrepreneur made history by being part of the first unpiloted suborbital flight with an all-civilian crew. The much-anticipated trip was also the first crewed launch for Blue Origin’s New Shepard rocket.
The Hill

White House looks to cool battle with Facebook

The White House on Monday sought to cool its heated confrontation with Facebook, which had festered over the weekend after President Biden accused the social media giant of “killing people” with misinformation about coronavirus vaccines. The unusual attack by Biden had triggered a tough response from Facebook, and on Monday...
Reuters

Trump ally Barrack arrested on foreign lobbying charges -U.S. Justice Department

WASHINGTON/NEW YORK, July 20 (Reuters) - Thomas Barrack, a billionaire friend of Donald Trump who chaired the former president's inaugural fund, was arrested on Tuesday and charged with illegally lobbying the Trump administration on behalf of the United Arab Emirates. A seven-count indictment filed by federal prosecutors in Brooklyn, New...
The Associated Press

US opioid lawsuits on verge of settlements with 4 companies

The yearslong effort by state and local governments in the U.S. to force the pharmaceutical industry to help pay to fix a nationwide opioid addiction and overdose crisis took a major step forward Tuesday when lawyers for local governments announced they were on the verge of a $26 billion settlement with the nation’s three biggest drug distribution companies and the drugmaker Johnson & Johnson.
CBS News

Canada to start letting fully vaccinated U.S. citizens enter the country on August 9

Canada announced Monday that it will begin letting fully vaccinated U.S. citizens into Canada on August 9, and those from the rest of the world on September 7. Officials said the 14-day quarantine requirement will be waived as of August 9 for eligible travelers who are currently residing in the U.S. and have received a full course of a COVID-19 vaccine approved for use in Canada.
The Hill

Schumer feels pressure from all sides on spending strategy

Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) is nearing a decision point on how to move President Biden ’s sweeping infrastructure package as he faces competing pressure points. The inflection point comes as senators have been working behind the scenes for weeks to try to advance a two-track infrastructure strategy —...

