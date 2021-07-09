Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Adams, Bowman by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-08 19:29:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-08 20:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Adams; Bowman The National Weather Service in Bismarck has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Bowman County in southwestern North Dakota Western Adams County in southwestern North Dakota * Until 715 PM MDT. * At 629 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles southeast of Reeder, or 9 miles west of Hettinger, moving southeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Golf ball size hail and 70 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. * Locations impacted include Hettinger, Reeder, Bucyrus and Gascoyne. HAIL...1.75IN WIND...70MPH