Custer County, SD

Severe Weather Statement issued for Custer, Jackson, Oglala Lakota, Pennington by NWS

weather.gov
 23 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-08 18:30:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-08 19:15:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. People outside should move to a shelter, inside a strong building and away from windows. Target Area: Custer; Jackson; Oglala Lakota; Pennington A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 715 PM MDT FOR NORTHEASTERN CUSTER...NORTHEASTERN OGLALA LAKOTA...WEST CENTRAL JACKSON AND SOUTHEASTERN PENNINGTON COUNTIES At 630 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over northwestern Badlands National Park, or 42 miles southeast of Rapid City, moving southeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...Golf ball size hail and 70 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Kyle and Kyle North Route Housing. HAIL...1.75IN WIND...70MPH

alerts.weather.gov

City
Custer, SD
County
Custer County, SD
County
Jackson County, SD
City
Oglala, SD
County
Pennington County, SD
