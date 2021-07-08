William Michael Cherry Jr., age 15, passed away on July 6, 2021, at the Monroe Carell Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt surrounded by loved ones. He blessed this world on July 13, 2005, at Williamson County Medical Center and blessed several families with the gift of life through his selfless donations on the day of his passing. He attended Franklin High School where he played football and baseball. He had a love for sports, hunting, fishing, but most of all, his family and many friends whom he loved and protected. William was the kind of person everyone wanted to be around. Standing over six feet tall, the only thing bigger than this young man was his heart. He loved unconditionally and unapologetically no matter who was watching. He was never too old or too cool to give a much-needed hug. He was respected and adored by all his many cousins. His mother was the love of his life, his father was his best friend, and his little sister was his biggest fan. The only thing this boy knows in life is love. How to give it, how to receive it, and how to be it.