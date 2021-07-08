Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Animals

In the garden: Managing insects on vegetables and herbs

By Special to the Citizen
Posted by 
Henrico Citizen
Henrico Citizen
 12 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zNyIn_0arYPlxk00

Homegrown fresh vegetables not only taste better; they are more nutritious. Plus, you can control what products are applied to the plants to control insect pests and disease.

The first steps to growing a productive vegetable garden and protecting your harvest begin with proper planning and care.

Select the most disease-resistant varieties available when planning your garden.

Then plant them in properly prepared soil with the amount of sunlight they require. Provide the necessary ongoing care and your plants will be healthier and better able to tolerate pest problems.

Even when you do everything right; problems can still arise. It’s just a part of gardening.

Further reduce the risk with regular visits to the garden. Check along the stems and under the leaves for any clues that insect pests have moved into your garden. It is much easier to manage small populations of harmful pests than after they have had time to rapidly reproduce.

At the same time, look for lady beetles, green lace wings and other good guys that eat a variety of garden pests. Leaving a few pests to attract these good guys is often an easy, yet effective way to manage the harmful ones.

Enlist the help of songbirds by attracting them with birdbaths and feeders. Many birds supplement their diets with insect protein. Just protect young seedlings as many birds also like fresh greens.

If you need to lend nature a hand, remove small populations of insects by hand or use a strong blast of water to knock aphids and mites off plants. This is often enough to manage the damage and minimize their impact on your garden harvest.

Barriers of floating row covers can keep cabbage worms, onion maggots, Japanese beetles, and some other insects from laying eggs on their favorite plants. Cover the plants with the fabric at planting, anchor the edges and leave enough slack for plants to grow. Uncover flowering plants as soon as blossoms appear if bees are needed for pollination.

Set out yellow bowls filled with soapy water. The yellow attracts aphids and some other harmful pests. The insects gravitate toward the yellow, then crash into the soapy water and die.

If the problem insects are winning the battle, you may be tempted to reach for chemical controls. Instead, look for the Organic Materials Review Institute (OMRI) certification on product labels. This independent non-profit organization reviews products for use in organic gardens, production, and processing.

Summit Year-Round Spray Oil (SummitResponsibleSolutions.com) is an OMRI-certified product labeled for use on fruits and vegetables as well as ornamentals. It controls mites, aphids, thrips, and other insects and can be applied right up to the day of harvest.

As always, read and follow label directions for any organic, natural, or synthetic chemical used. Heeding label directions ensures safe application and effective control.

By working with nature and investing some time and creativity you can safely minimize insect problems and maximize your garden’s harvest.

* * *

Melinda Myers has written more than 20 gardening books, including Small Space Gardening. She hosts The Great Courses “How to Grow Anything” DVD series and the nationally-syndicated Melinda’s Garden Moment TV & radio program. Myers is a columnist and contributing editor for Birds & Blooms magazine and was commissioned by Summit for her expertise to write this article. Myers’ web site is www.MelindaMyers.com.

Comments / 0

Henrico Citizen

Henrico Citizen

Henrico, VA
697
Followers
1K+
Post
137K+
Views
ABOUT

The Henrico Citizen is the hometown news source of Henrico County, Va., a suburb of Richmond and one of the most historic localities in the United States. Since 2001, the Citizen has provided the most comprehensive look at the issues, trends, people and events that matter to Henrico.

 http://www.henricocitizen.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vegetable Garden#Insects#Garden Plants#Japanese#Omri#Birds Blooms#Summit#Melindamyers Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Animals
News Break
Gardening
News Break
Home & Garden
News Break
Pets
Related
AgricultureColumbian

Gardening with Allen: Help tomato plants set fruit

My tomato plants have produced dozens of flowers, but very few fruits have set. I have even shaken the flowers to make sure they were pollinated. Can you tell me what is wrong?. Your shaking of the flowers will make sure the pollen is transferred to the flower pistols. However...
Animalsthelandonline.com

Gardening column: Dust plants before first evidence of beetles

How do the insect pests find our gardens hidden amongst the trees?. Gardeners that grow vine crops are likely familiar with the striped cucumber beetle. It gets my vote for worst vegetable garden pest. Some insects like the Colorado Potato Beetle just bother one part of the plant — the...
AnimalsPottsville Republican Herald

Need for native plants never been so obvious

“How many nearby caterpillars do a chickadee mom and dad need to find near the nest to feed their babies? To get strong enough to leave the nest?” I asked elementary kids during a recent environmental science session. “10?” one student guessed. “Higher,” I say, pointing to the sky. “100?”
AgricultureNews Channel Nebraska

Pros Choices For The Best Fertilizer For Tomatoes

Originally Posted On: » Pros Choices For The Best Fertilizer For Tomatoes – Freshome Successful Edge (bcz.com) It’s easy to get confused when you’re looking for tomato fertilizer options, and this is mainly because you’ll be choosing from a whole myriad of options. It’s true that the fertilizer industry is oversaturated with business entities and products, so finding the best fertilizer for tomatoes is always a lot easier said than done!
GardeningNBC News

Best plant cages for home gardens: Tomato cages and beyond

Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY. It can be hard...
Gardening27east.com

The Time To Side Dress Plants With Organic Fertilizer Is Now

We’re now well into the prime growing season for both vegetables and ornamentals. Mother Nature seems to be providing adequate water, and while we had some June weather in April and April weather in June, the heat seems to be back on. Now there is one matter that needs tending too: feeding these rapidly growing plants.
Animalsvpr.org

How To Plant A Butterfly Garden That Doesn't Become A Milkweed Garden

If you’d like to create a butterfly garden, including milkweed in the space is often a common choice. This prolific plant helps feed butterflies and pollinators, especially monarchs, whose larvae feed exclusively on milkweed. However, the wrong type of milkweed plant can be invasive and take over your garden very quickly.
GardeningLompoc Record

Tony Tomeo: Toxic plants are diversely enigmatic

There is no single reason for toxic plants to be as potentially dangerous as some of them are. They are toxic by various means, and to various degrees. Some actually seem to be incidentally toxic. Many are intentionally and justifiably toxic. A few live in home gardens and landscapes. Of these, a few surprisingly produce safely edible fruits and vegetables!
AgricultureAntelope Valley Press

Help with controlling pests in your garden

Today when we talk about pest control in the garden we should use a method called integrated pest management or IPM. Integrated Pest Management is a management system developed for reducing the amount of chemical pesticides that are used to control pests. Chemical pesticides include organic and inorganic forms. Integrated Pest Management has been required in Agriculture production for years.
GardeningQuad-Cities Times

Tomato gardeners beware, blossom end rot can be prevented

URBANA, Ill. — Blossom end rot is the scourge for any tomato grower. What starts as a light tan spot at the end of the fruit where the blossom was, will expand and eventually turn black and leathery. “When it comes to tomatoes, it is most commonly seen on larger...
Gardeningwhvoradio.com

Stressed Plants More Susceptible to Black Root Rot

Black root rot can affect a wide range of ornamentals in home and commercial landscapes. Petunia, vinca, and holly are among the most susceptible plants. Black root rot results in the decay of root systems however, the most obvious symptoms are observed on above-ground portions of the plant. Plants may initially appear stunted, slow-growing, or less vigorous when compared to healthy plants.
Gardeningparkview.com

Watering guidance for your plants and gardens

It may seem simple but knowing when and how much to water your flowers, gardens and shrubs can be complex and take some practice. For this reason, we asked Camille Schuelke, greenhouse farmer at the Parkview Community Greenhouse, to share her best tips and tricks for keeping your plants and garden hydrated this summer.
Gardeningleitesculinaria.com

How to Grow Herbs in Containers

A kitchen garden is what we’re obsessing about right now. A little patch of potted plants so you have herbs at hand all summer long. Here’s a primer on how to grow herbs in containers so they grow like, er, weeds. : pulia. You don’t need to be short on...
Gardeningtheprairiehomestead.com

The Best Organic Fertilizers for Your Vegetable Garden

.the kind of soil that encourages disease-free vegetable plant growth and produces amazingly high harvest yields. Every Gardener’s Dream! Well, this gardener’s dream anyway…. The reality is that most of us won’t find the perfect soil patiently waiting for them in the vegetable garden. I know it has never been...
AnimalsPosted by
The Independent

It’s raining gypsy moth caterpillar faeces in New York

A huge outbreak of gypsy moth caterpillars has been reported from New York state where these insects are gorging on leaves and dropping excrement. Residents across the region have reported infestations and the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation said it has received reports of outbreaks in areas like Finger Lakes, and counties of Clinton, Saratoga, Warren and Monroe, among others. DEC forester Rob Cole said last week in a Facebook live that “one of the reasons we are concerned about gypsy moths is the amount of defoliation it causes, especially on oak trees.” He said that once...
GardeningThe Post and Courier

Gardening: Add fragrance to your garden

Smelling is one of the oldest evolutionary senses. African elephants can smell water 12 miles away. Insects detect odors, referred to as pheromones, to communicate. The existence of human pheromones is questionable, although there are studies that show tears can evoke a biological response in other humans. You can train...
AgricultureLeesville Daily Leader

Beat the rain with container-grown vegetables

With the historic rains this spring and summer, we’ve doubled — and in some cases tripled — the average for several places in Louisiana. It is no wonder some of our plants, yards and gardens are suffering. We’ve already reached 78% of the annual amount of rain, with another half a year to go.

Comments / 0

Community Policy