MONTEVALLO – A new era in Montevallo baseball has begun with the hire of former Huntingdon player and coach Joshua Bennefield taking over as the team’s next head coach. “When I heard about the job, I asked myself, ‘Why not me?’” Bennefield said. “I go about life trying to do things that get me out of my comfort zone, because that is how you truly experience great things in life. This job felt like it was out of my comfort zone, and that made me want to pursue it. I like to talk about being comfortable with being uncomfortable.”