Originally, Lt. Saavik was going to die in Search for Spock

Lt. Saavik had a different destiny in Search for Spock. Star Trek III: The Search for Spock started with the stars from The Original Series stealing the Enterprise to go on a hunt for Spock who they believed might be alive, thanks to the Genesis Project. Admiral Kirk’s son and Lt. Saavik are both taken captive by Klingons demanding that the device be turned over to them. When David’s life is threatened, he tries to fight, but the Klingon is too quick, and he kills David quickly, an action which devastates Kirk and surprised the audience, which was the exact response director Leonard Nimoy was going for. But, originally, David wasn’t the one scripted to die.