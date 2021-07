The U.S. women's national soccer team is the overwhelming favorite to win gold for the fifth time in seven women's Olympic soccer tournaments. U.S. sportsbooks have the USWNT between -165 and -185 to win, when it's rare for any team to be at minus money in the lead-up to an international soccer tournament. There's no denying the U.S. women are dominant — they are unbeaten in 44 straight matches entering the Olympics — but tournament soccer can be unpredictable, especially in the single-elimination knockout rounds. The USWNT found that out during the last Olympics in 2016 when it crashed out in the quarterfinals after a penalty-kick shootout against Sweden.