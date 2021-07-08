Rising COVID-19 cases prompts health alert in Minden
MINDEN, La. – The city of Minden is leading the state in COVID-19 cases and that’s prompted Mayor Terry Gardner to issue a public health alert. In a social media post Thursday, Gardner said Dr. Martha Whyte, Region 7 public health director, asked him to get the word out that the city is having a COVID-19 outbreak. Two churches have a large number of cases and “we have cases walking up and down the street,” Gardner said.www.westcentralsbest.com
