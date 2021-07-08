(CAMBRIDGE, Md.) Michael Regis Mospan, 79, of Cambridge, Md., passed away at his home on July 4, 2021. He was born in Braddock, Pa., on March 14, 1942, to the late Nicholas and Mary Stalmack Mospan. On Aug. 13, 1992, Mike married the former Jo Alice Jacobs. Together, they moved to several different parts of the country before settling in Cambridge, which they loved immensely. Mike worked for many years with several different agencies within the federal government in computer networking, but he was especially proud of his time with the FBI. He also worked with the Montana Higher Education Student Corporation, where he managed all the student loans. After retirement, his passion was volunteering. He especially enjoyed volunteering with several different youth groups in churches. Mike also enjoyed collecting guns, fishing and hunting. He was also an avid traveler, having visited all 50 states, as well as all over the world. Mike had a love for photography his entire life, for which he won many awards. His photos are featured in buildings, offices and homes across the United States. Mike was a member of the Cambridge Yacht Club and Sons of the American Legion Post 91 in Cambridge.