(WEST POINT, Ga.) Roy Gene Brown, 62, of West Point, Ga., passed away July 4, 2021. He was born July 28, 1958, in Heard County, Ga., to Patricia Ann Adamson Brown and the late Jan Alton Brown. He was a Christian by faith. He worked in the construction industry installing vinyl siding. He was never one to be idle and always stayed busy. He enjoyed working with wood and loved to build things with his hands. Among his favorite pastimes was fishing. He also loved to eat a cool slice of watermelon during hot summer days.