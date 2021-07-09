Cancel
Pokémon GO Fest 2021 Reveals More Details

 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn July 17 and 18, trainers can take part in this year’s Pokémon GO Fest. It’s an annual event with new Pokémon to capture and rewards to earn. Since we are just days away, here is a reveal of the latest details players will get to check out. Everyone will...

#Pok Mon Go#Galarian Ponyta#Deino#Special Research#Meloetta
Video Gamesattackofthefanboy.com

Here’s the Pokémon GO Fest 2021 Print at Home Kits

One of the surprise hits from last year’s festivities returns for Pokémon GO Fest 2021 with the release of the new Print at Home kits. These downloadable pieces or artwork allow players to create their own decorations for the annual event. Since last year everything has been focused on offering an at-home experience, since live events were cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Some in-person events have returned, but GO Fest 2021 is still mostly cenetered around players enjoying it at home. So let’s break down how to use and where to get the new Pokémon GO Fest 2021 Print at Home kits.
Video Gamesbleedingcool.com

Pokémon GO Fest Wind Hour: Latios Raid Guide Mini

The road to GO Fest 2021 has begun. On Sunday, July 18th, 2021, the second day of GO Fest in Pokémon GO, every Legendary Pokémon that has ever been in raids will return for a block of battles during the day. As we count down the days until the event launches, Bleeding Cool will host a series of mini raid guides that offers the top 10 overall counters and then the top 10 non-Shadow and non-Mega counters. In addition to this, these guides will point out species with shared weaknesses so that you can create raid squads with multiple uses. Finally, each guide ends with a breakdown of the raid schedule for GO Fest 2021: Day Two. This guide will focus on Wind Hour: Latios.
Video GamesPosted by
SlashGear

Pokemon GO Anniversary Shiny bonus exclusive guide revealed

There’s a big set of events in Pokemon GO this month for the 5th anniversary of the release of the Niantic game. This year’s biggest event happenings take place on Saturday, July 17, 2021, and Sunday, July 18. GO Fest Tickets will be required to get ALL the benefits of the event, but there’ll be plenty to see and do even if you’ve decided not to drop the five actual real-world dollars on this newest set of Pokemon releases and features.
Video Gamesgamepur.com

How to get the Iconic or Rockin’ avatar poses during Pokémon Go Fest 2021 in Pokémon Go

Pokémon Go Fest 2021 is full of new Pokémon for you to catch in Pokémon Go, and it gives you the chance to encounter rare and legendary Pokémon you normally wouldn’t encounter. Many of the benefits players will receive in this event revolve around purchasing a Pokémon Go Fest 2021 ticket, so make sure you grab your ticket before things kick off on July 17. It lasts the entire weekend, giving you plenty of time to capture as many Pokémon as you need for the event. Another benefit you will receive for purchasing the ticket is the choice between two iconic avatar poses: the Iconic or Rockin’ pose.
Video Gamesbleedingcool.com

Pokémon GO Countdown: 7 Days Until GO Fest 2021

The countdown to GO Fest 2021 in Pokémon GO has begun! This is the second year in a row that Niantic is hosting GO Fest as a remote event, allowing players to participate in the festivities from home for a fraction of last year's price. GO Fest 2021 will run on Saturday, July 17th from 10 AM through 6 PM and Sunday, July 18th from 10 AM – 6 PM. Day One will focus mostly on Pokémon in the wild, with habitat-themed hours and a boosted Shiny rate. Day Two will focus on raids, with every Legendary Pokémon featured in the history of the game (at least one Forme of each) coming back to Tier Fives. As we get closer and closer to the launch of GO Fest 2021, you can stay tuned to Bleeding Cool for coverage of the event as well as helpful preparation guides.
Video Gamesgamepur.com

Pokémon Go Fest 2021 Ultra Unlock schedule and all rewards in Pokémon Go

The Ultra Unlock schedule and a small preview of the rewards for Pokémon Go Fest 2021 has arrived ahead of the big event, giving plenty of Pokémon Go fans plenty to after the event wraps up. Pokémon Go Fest 2021 will be from July 17 to 18, but the Ultra Unlock rewards will be happening from the end of July throughout August. It will be broken into three parts, each with a Global Challenge unlock requirement that Pokémon Go Fest 2021 ticket holders need to complete during the event. If you do not participate in Pokémon Go Fest 2021, that’s fine. You’ll still be able to receive the Ultra Unlock rewards if they are unlocked. They’re available for everyone.
Video Gameshardcoregamer.com

Fall Guys Announces Season Five Theme Ahead of Full Reveal Next Week

For the past four months, Fall Guys has been transporting players to the distant future with their fourth season of themed levels and costumes, with a mid-season update in May that added cross-play functionality. Now, Mediatonic is preparing players for the newest season of Fall Guys, as Season 5 will...
Video Gamesgamepur.com

How to get a shiny Throh during Pokémon Go Fest 2021 in Pokémon Go

A prized catch for any Pokémon player who isn’t looking for perfect IVs encounters a shiny Pokémon. The shiny Pokémon are found throughout the entire franchise, and there are several Pokémon with shiny forms in Pokémon Go. Still, they’re difficult to capture, and not all of them are available. Throh’s shiny form is making its debut during Pokémon Go Fest 2021, and all players participating in the event will have the chance to catch this Pokémon. So how can you catch a shiny Throh during Pokémon Go Fest 2021?
Video Gamesgamepur.com

All Pokémon Go Fest 2021 Frost Hour times and legendary Pokémon raids in Pokémon Go

The Pokémon Go Fest 2021 event is a huge ticketed event that you can choose to participate in Pokémon Go. So make sure to buy your ticket if you want to take part in it to earn all of the exclusive items, Pokémon spawns, and participate in the many five-star raids. The event will be happening from July 17 to 18. On July 18, the event will become a massive raid day with rotation raid times for you to battle exclusive legendary Pokémon. In this guide, we’re going to detail all of Pokémon Go Fest 2021’s Frost Hour times and legendary Pokémon raids that you can find.
Video Gamesculturedvultures.com

Pokémon GO Fest 2021: Kanto Raid Bosses Guide

This weekend is GO Fest 2021 in Pokémon GO, a two day event that is based around catching on day one, and raiding on day two. You can still currently buy a GO Fest ticket, which is priced at £4.99, or regional equivalent, which will grant you special bonuses for the two day event. This guide will cover the bosses originally found in the Kanto region of the games.
Video Gamesgamepur.com

All Pokémon Go Fest 2021 Cave habitat times and all Pokémon spawns in Pokémon Go – Wild and incense boosted

For Pokémon Go Fest 2021, you’ll be given a chance to encounter various rare and legendary Pokémon that are typically tricky to encounter in Pokémon Go. From July 17 to 18, it’s a two-day event that gives you the chance to enrich your Pokémon Go collection and give you even more candy to power up your favorite choices. For the first day, there will be four habitats appearing for an hour, and they’re going to be rotating out. The final habitat in the rotation is the Cave. In this guide, we’re going to detail all Pokémon Go Fest 2021 Cave habitat Pokémon spawns that you can capture, both in the wild and while you have an active incense item.
Video Gamesgamepur.com

All Pokémon Go Fest 2021 increased Pokémon spawns, event raids, new shiny Pokémon, and bonuses in Pokémon Go

The big event of Pokémon Go Fest 2021 means players have access to a variety of rewards and bonuses for attending the event in Pokémon Go. It’s a virtual event, which means you can participate while living anywhere in the world. For those who purchase a ticket, on day one, you can receive Habitat Rotations throughout the day, and then the second day is all about raiding with several Raid Hours happening. However, if not looking to participate in the event and playing the game, there are still several bonuses in Pokémon Go. In this guide, we’re going to detail all of Pokémon Go Fest 2021’s increased spawns, encounters, event raids, and bonuses.
Video Gameshardcoregamer.com

NieR Re[in]carnation Will Crossover With NieR: Automata at Launch

NieR Re[in]carnation is due out later this month, making the next couple of weeks an exciting time for many NieR fans. Today, it was announced that fans have even more reason to be psyched for the series’ first mobile release: a crossover event with NieR: Automata. Starting on July 28, players can 2B, 9S and A2 into their game to fight on their behalf. Considering that all three are androids built for war, they will likely be invaluable assets to any fan’s team.
Video Gamesbleedingcool.com

Mewtwo Returns To Raids In Pokémon GO Ahead Of GO Fest 2021

This weekend is going to be very exciting for most Pokémon GO players… and maybe a bit overwhelming for some. Don't worry, though. Bleeding Cool is here to keep you up to date on what's going on in this game, even when it seems that… well, everything is. This weekend is GO Fest 2021 which will, on Sunday's raid-focused second day, feature every Legendary Pokémon (at least on one of their Formes) in raids. Before that happens, though, the main Tier Five feature is switching. Mewtwo replaces Deoxys in raids starting today. Let's get into the details.
Video Gamesbleedingcool.com

Will Hoopa Be Catchable At Pokémon GO Fest 2021?

A new datamine into the code of a recent Pokémon GO update has set the community ablaze with speculation. The PokeMiners have discovered references to the Mythical Pokémon Hoopa in a Special Research meant to be introduced at Pokémon GO Fest 2021. This research, titled Strange Rings, deals with the influx of Legendary Pokémon in raids with the situation seemingly blamed on the unreleased Pokémon Hoopa. However, there seems to be a catch to this new discovery… or, rather, a lack thereof. Let's take a look at the details.
Video Gamesnewsbrig.com

Pokémon Go Fest 2021 Special Research guide: How to catch Meloetta

Pokémon Go Fest 2021 includes a new set of Special Research tasks that will, ultimately, let players catch Meloetta, the Normal/Psychic-type Mythical Pokémon from the Unova region. Like previous Mythical Pokémon Special Research quests, it’s a multistep process, with plenty of rewards and Pokémon encounters that will make the to-do list worth it.
Video Gamesdotesports.com

All Global Challenges in Pokémon Go Fest 2021

Pokémon Go Fest 2021 is going to feature a lot of content returning from previous years, mixed in with all of the new bonuses and encounters, like Meloetta and other Pokémon making their debut in the game. Among the returning features are global challenges that will unlock additional bonus events...

