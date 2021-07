The Diamondbacks decent into history continued over the past weekend. A four game series against the division-leading San Francisco Giants went about as well as could be expected, given the past results the team has put up. They wont the first game behind another strong performance from Merrill Kelly, but then proceeded to lose the next three in convincing fashion. They continue to be the worst team in baseball by a considerable margin, and they seem to have zero intention of letting go of that title any time in the immediate future.