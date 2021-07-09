Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
WDBO

Alaska man accused of taking over plane, sending it into nosedive

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Posted by 
WDBO
WDBO
 11 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XQ9N0_0arYO6wh00

ANIAK, Alaska — An Alaska man is accused of grabbing the controls of a commercial flight and sending the plane into a nosedive before other passengers subdued him, authorities said.

Jaden Lake-Kameroff, 18, of Bethel, was charged with one count of second-degree terroristic threatening, five counts of first-degree attempted assault, and four counts of third-degree assault, according to a news release from the Alaska Department of Public Safety.

According to Alaska State Troopers, Lake-Kameroff grabbed the controls of a Ryan Air Flight from Bethel to Aniak on Wednesday afternoon, the Anchorage Daily News reported. Lake-Kameroff, who was on the Cessna aircraft with four other passengers, allegedly got up from his seat at around 2:44 p.m., troopers wrote in a news release. He was seated in the second row during the flight, Lee Ryan, president of Ryan Air, told the Daily News.

“During the flight, Jaden got up from his seat and took control of the yoke causing the Cessna Caravan to nosedive,” troopers said in the news release.

The pilot regained control of the plane and landed safely in Aniak after passengers helped restrain Lake-Kameroff, KTUU reported.

Lake-Kameroff was arrested after the plane landed, troopers said.

“Our pilot relied heavily on his training procedures and his professionalism and landed without further incident,” Ryan told the Daily News. “We’re extremely thankful for the safe outcome and extremely grateful for the passengers and the pilot and (flight) command collectively working together to land safely.”

The plane was about 5 miles from the Aniak airport and was preparing to land when Lake-Kameroff grabbed the controls, Austin McDaniel, a spokesperson for the troopers, told the Daily News.

“Lake-Kameroff had asked the pilot to fly the plane earlier during the flight and initially asked to sit in the unoccupied copilot seat. Both requests were denied by the pilot,” McDaniel wrote the newspaper in an email. “The ultimate motive for Lake-Kameroff’s actions are still being investigated.”

The Federal Aviation Administration has been notified about the incident, KTUU reported.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

WDBO

WDBO

Orlando, FL
4K+
Followers
19K+
Post
986K+
Views
ABOUT

WDBO 107.3 FM and AM 580 radio for Orlando's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wdbo.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nosedive#Accident#Aniak#Alaska State Troopers#The Anchorage Daily News#Cessna#The Daily News#Aniak#Adndotcom#Ktuu#Cox Media Group
Related
Florida StatePosted by
WDBO

Police catch alligator that trespassed in Florida mall

Trespassers aren’t always humans. The Largo Police Department recently posted on Facebook about how they had to remove a trespasser from the Largo Mall—but it was an alligator. They posted a video of two officers carrying the animal out of the mall with a bag placed over its head for...
LifestylePosted by
WDBO

Mask disputes fuel spike in air rage incidents

WASHINGTON — With the rise in airline passengers has come a rise in violence and aggression in our nation's airports and onboard flights throughout the country. On Tuesday, two federal U.S. agencies, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and Transportation Security Administration (TSA) sounded the alarm on the increasingly unfriendly skies.
Hingham, MAPosted by
WDBO

Driver dodging squirrel plows into Abraham Lincoln’s ancestral home

HINGHAM, Mass. — The good news is the squirrel was unharmed. Unfortunately, the 19-year-old driver who swerved to prevent hitting the tree-dwelling rodent instead slammed her 2014 Audi Q7 into the Hingham, Massachusetts, home built by Samuel Lincoln, great-grandfather of the United States’ 16th president, The News & Observer reported.
California StatePosted by
WDBO

California synagogue shooting suspect pleads guilty

SAN DIEGO — (AP) — A 22-year-old former nursing student pleaded guilty Tuesday to murder and other charges in connection with a deadly shooting at a Southern California synagogue on the last day of Passover. John T. Earnest avoided the death penalty with his plea in San Diego Superior Court....

Comments / 0

Community Policy