New Orleans, LA

New Orleans officials applaud Juvenile’s ‘Vax That Thang Up’

By Sabrina Wilson
fox8live.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Early in the COVID-19 pandemic the dangerous virus hit New Orleans hard and now rapper Juvenile has remixed his popular song, “Back That Thang Up,” to aid efforts to get more people vaccinated. The reworked song’s lyrics include, “You gotta go vaccinate, get it straight girl...

New Orleans, LA
Louisiana State
New Orleans, LA
New Orleans, LA
Louisiana Entertainment
New Orleans, LA
