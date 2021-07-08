Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness Season 1 Recap and Ending, Explained

Today was the release of the first Resident Evil Netflix project with their four-part series/"this should have just been a movie" Resident Evil Infinite Darkness. While the main portion of the series is set after the events of Resident Evil 4 but before Resident Evil 5, we're introduced to the war-torn country of Penamstan from six years ago to begin. This piece will go in-depth into just how strange it is that Claire had no impact on the plot whatsoever, so if you haven't seen the series yet, you can check it out on Netflix or prepare for spoilers.