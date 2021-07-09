US Job openings edge higher to new record, says JOLTS report
On Wednesday, the US Labour Department’s closely monitored JOLTS report or Job Openings and Labour Turnover Survey, had unenveloped that the US job openings had perked up to a new record in May, but rehiring had faltered, illustrating a growing uncertainty lurking around the corner about the US economy’s pace of recovery given a persistent labour shortage despite a relaxation in pandemic-led restrictions.www.financial-world.org
