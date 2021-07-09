Cancel
Financial World

US Job openings edge higher to new record, says JOLTS report

By SOURAV D
Financial World
Financial World
 12 days ago
On Wednesday, the US Labour Department’s closely monitored JOLTS report or Job Openings and Labour Turnover Survey, had unenveloped that the US job openings had perked up to a new record in May, but rehiring had faltered, illustrating a growing uncertainty lurking around the corner about the US economy’s pace of recovery given a persistent labour shortage despite a relaxation in pandemic-led restrictions.

Financial World

Financial World

Financial World is a portal dedicated to everything about economy and finance. We strive to provide our readers with daily news updates from around the financial world. Our staff works tirelessly every day to make Financial World the number one.

