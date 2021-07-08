Community leaders to host “Hope and Healing” event at July 4th mass shooting site in Cobbs Creek
Councilmember Jamie Gauthier (3rd District), State Representative Joanna McClinton, State Senator Anthony H. Williams and City Councilmember Kenyatta Johnson (2nd District) will host a community event tonight in response to the tragic shootings in the Cobbs Creek neighborhood during a July 4th cookout. Two men in their 20s were killed and a 16-year-old girl was injured.www.westphillylocal.com
Comments / 0