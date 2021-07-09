Cancel
NHL

Fourth annual Hockey Buzz Mock Draft, Sea pick in, Ana up, NJD on deck

hockeybuzz.com
 12 days ago

The fourth mock Hockey Buzz mock draft driven by the readers and a few special guests is underway. Hank Bailing did not go off the board with the Sabres pick, selecting Owen Power first overall, while Sean Maloughney took Matthew Beniers as the first ever Seattle draft pick, Climbdenali12 is up next for Anaheim's selection with Zabber on deck with the Devils' pick. Below is the voting poll, please weigh in with your view.

