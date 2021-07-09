Fourth annual Hockey Buzz Mock Draft, Sea pick in, Ana up, NJD on deck

It’s Mock Draft time here at SB Nation NHL and with the 2021 NHL Entry Draft looming it was time to put our collective heads together and see who we wanted and who was available when we were picking. As you may have read (and you should have), we here at M&G World Headquarters decided on seven prospects that were predicted to land somewhere between picks 9 and 15. That way we figured we’d have a good range of prospects, but were also semi-realistic as to who would be available. For example, we weren’t even thinking of doing a preview of Owen Power, that would be foolish. Instead we settled on these seven players in hopes that one or a few would be available when we put on the Brad Treliving mask and picked at #12: Kent Johnson, Mason McTavish, Chaz Lucius, Cole Sillinger, Aatu Raty, Carson Lambos and Fabian Lysell. A few of those players went early, but we all agreed on one player and when it was time to pick, he was sitting right there waiting for us.