The National Football League has announced it will play the Black national anthem along with the Star-Spangled Banner prior to every game of the 2021-22 season. The action is reportedly part of the NFL’s $250 million pledge to racial justice following national protests in the summer of 2020. Other leagues also vowed big-money commitments, The Grio reports. The NBA Board of Governors announced a $300 million investment to address ethnic inequities, while Major League Baseball said it would appropriate $150 million to improve the racial composition of its game.