Presidents Co-op and Condo Council (PCCC) Appoints Michael Wolfe as Executive Committee Advisory Member

RECEIVED: 7/2/21 at 9:01 am. LIST OF TOPICS: Joint Public Hearing with the CRC – Zoning Amendment 7:30 PM: Zoning Bylaw – Article 5, Accessory Uses, Section 5.011, Supplemental Dwelling Units - To see if the Town will vote to amend Article 5, Accessory Uses, Section 5.011, Supplemental Dwelling Units, to repeal the existing Section 5.011: Supplemental Dwelling Units and replace it with a new Section 5.011, Accessory Dwelling Units, to change the name of this use category to Accessory Dwelling Units, to increase the maximum square footage allowed per unit to 1,000 square feet, to create a more streamlined permitting pathway, to add design guidelines and to require that the Principles and Standards of the Design Review Board be applied to all new Accessory Dwelling Units. Copies of the text and map of the proposed zoning amendment are available in the Planning Department, Town Hall, Amherst, MA. View the full Public Hearing Notice at the listed link.