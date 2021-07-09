Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Real Estate

Presidents Co-op and Condo Council (PCCC) Appoints Michael Wolfe as Executive Committee Advisory Member

MySanAntonio
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK (PRWEB) July 08, 2021. FirstService Residential, New York City's leading property management company, announced today that the Presidents Co-op and Condo Council (PCCC) has appointed Michael Wolfe, president of property management at FirstService Residential, as an advisory member to the PCCC Executive Committee. The PCCC was founded in...

www.mysanantonio.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Condo Council#Pccc#Prweb#The Presidents Co Op#Condo Board#The Pccc Executive Board#The Realty Advisory Board#Rab#Education Committee#Cnyc#Midboro Management#Firstservice Corporation#North American
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Politics
News Break
Real Estate
Related
Businessaustinnews.net

Sense Appoints Timothy I. Still as President, CEO and Board Member

Appointment of industry veteran to accelerate commercialization of company's instrument-free molecular testing platform. CAMBRIDGE, UK / ACCESSWIRE / July 20, 2021 / Sense Biodetection, innovator of instrument-free, rapid molecular tests that enable improved patient access and enhanced clinical value through patient-focused decentralized testing, today announced the appointment of Timothy I. Still as President and Chief Executive Officer. Still will also serve on the Company's Board of Directors. Harry Lamble, the former CEO and co-founder of Sense, will remain with the company in the role of Chief Business Development Officer.
Real EstateMySanAntonio

Ohio Capital Corporation for Housing Chooses Meridian LMS to Power their Affordable Housing Training Academy

RESTON, Va. (PRWEB) July 15, 2021. Ohio Capital Corporation for Housing (OCCH), a mission-driven organization that leverages private capital for the construction, rehabilitation and preservation of affordable housing, has selected Meridian LMS as a replacement of their former learning management system to better serve their clients and fuel growth as they strategically grow their platform.
Fayetteville, ARUniversity of Arkansas

Goforth Joins NWA Council Executive Committee

Sarah Goforth, executive director of the Office of Entrepreneurship and Innovation at the U of A, is joining the Northwest Arkansas Council Executive Committee effective July 15. “The Northwest Arkansas Council has helped shape our little corner of the country — from attracting talented business professionals to contributing to the...
EconomyVirginia Business

SAIC appoints three initial members to new advisory board

Appointees include former Deputy Secretary of Defense David Norquist. Reston-based Fortune 500 government contractor Science Applications International Corp. has formed a new Strategic Advisory Board, the company announced Tuesday, and the first three board members include former U.S. Deputy Secretary of Defense David L. Norquist. Norquist, who served in federal...
Industryhospitalitynet.org

HTNG Elects New Vendor Advisory Council Members

Hospitality Technology Next Generation’s (HTNG’s) annual elections introduce qualified representatives to serve on its Vendor Advisory Council and two elected co-chairs to lead the council and join HTNG's Executive Leadership Group (ELG) (formerly HTNG’s Board of Governors). HTNG’s Vendor Advisory Council provides a platform to gather cutting-edge technology vendors to...
Santa Rosa, CAca.gov

Community Advisory Council (CAC) Meeting

In accordance with Executive Orders N-25-2 and N-29-20 the July 12, 2021 Community Advisory Council meeting will be held virtually. MEMBERS OF THE PUBLIC MAY NOT ATTEND THIS MEETING IN PERSON. The July 12, 2021 Community Advisory Council meeting will be facilitated virtually through Zoom. Join the Zoom meeting application...
Woodland Park, COmountainjackpot.com

Woodland Park Council Appoints New Member

In a move that shocked many local residents and raised questions, a new Woodland Park City Council member has received the nod and has already started her official duties. Catherine Nakai, who ran unsuccessfully for council in a special election last November, took the oath, following her appointment at the beginning of Thursday’s meeting.
Law EnforcementWTOP

DC Council to consider creating ‘baby bonds’ for low-income children

A proposal is on the table before the D.C. Council to establish trust funds that would be funded by the District for children in low-to-middle income families. During a Monday news conference ahead of the council’s Tuesday legislative meeting, Chairman Phil Mendelson said his colleagues will take up Ward 5 Council member Kenyan McDuffie’s bill that would create so-called “baby bonds.”
Amherst, MAamherstma.gov

Planning Board and Community Resources Committee of the Town Council (3)

RECEIVED: 7/2/21 at 9:01 am. LIST OF TOPICS: Joint Public Hearing with the CRC – Zoning Amendment 7:30 PM: Zoning Bylaw – Article 5, Accessory Uses, Section 5.011, Supplemental Dwelling Units - To see if the Town will vote to amend Article 5, Accessory Uses, Section 5.011, Supplemental Dwelling Units, to repeal the existing Section 5.011: Supplemental Dwelling Units and replace it with a new Section 5.011, Accessory Dwelling Units, to change the name of this use category to Accessory Dwelling Units, to increase the maximum square footage allowed per unit to 1,000 square feet, to create a more streamlined permitting pathway, to add design guidelines and to require that the Principles and Standards of the Design Review Board be applied to all new Accessory Dwelling Units. Copies of the text and map of the proposed zoning amendment are available in the Planning Department, Town Hall, Amherst, MA. View the full Public Hearing Notice at the listed link.
myburbank.com

City Council Appoints New Board, Commission, and Committee Members

The Burbank City Council appointed the following Boards, Commissions, and Committees at the Tuesday, July 13, 2021 City Council Regular Meeting:. Infrastructure Oversight Board (3 Vacancies; Full 4-Year Term) Member Term. Walter Brennan Jr. July 31, 2025. Maria Coronado July 31, 2025. Tamala Takahashi July 31, 2025. Sustainable Burbank Commission...
Charitiesbizjournals

Minnesota Council of Nonprofits appoints new executive director

The Minnesota Council of Nonprofits has named Nonoko Sato as its new executive director, the organization announced Thursday. Sato, who begins August 1, will succeed current and founding executive director Jon Pratt, who's held his role since 1987 and announced his retirement in December. Sato has served as associate director for the Council since January 2018.
Argyle, TXPosted by
The Cross Timbers Gazette

Argyle Town Council appoints former council member to Place 1 seat

On Monday, the Argyle Town Council appointed a former council member to fill the vacant Place 1 seat. Of five applicants, the council chose Joan Delashaw, an Argyle resident of 48 years and council member from 2012-2014. She also served on the town’s Planning & Zoning Commission in 2011, according to a town news release. She will be sworn in at a special budget meeting on Monday.
Businesslegalnewsline.com

BENESCH LAW: Bob Morgan Appointed as 2021-22 Vice-Chair to The Cannabis Law and Policy General Committee of The American Bar Association

Benesch Law issued the following announcement on July 14. Benesch is pleased to announce that Bob Morgan has been appointed as Vice-Chair to the Cannabis Law and Policy General Committee of the American Bar Association for the 2021-22 bar year. This leadership appointment is a clear recognition of Bob’s competence and experience, commitment to TIPS (Tort Trial and Insurance Practice Section), and reputation among our over 11,000 TIPS members.
Louisville, KYuoflnews.com

President Bendapudi receives rave review from UofL’s Board of Trustees

The University of Louisville Board of Trustees at its July 15 meeting presented a glowing review of President Neeli Bendapudi that recognizes her for achievements during the past year, including successfully leading UofL through the COVID-19 pandemic. “We continue to be very impressed by and grateful for Neeli’s leadership of...
Presidential Electionmocoshow.com

County Council President Tom Hucker Forms Exploratory Committee Ahead of Expected Run for County Executive

County Council President Tom Hucker Forms Exploratory Committee Ahead of Expected Run for County Executive. On Thursday, Montgomery County Council President announced he Tom Hucker has formed an “exploratory” committee ahead of an expected bid to challenge Marc Elrich for the County Executive position in 2022. Hucker currently represents District 5.

Comments / 0

Community Policy