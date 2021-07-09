It's all a matter of perspective

Our perspective is always limited. We cannot know why certain things take place or even how long they will last. If we didn’t have the word of God, philosophies such as existentialism (where there is no intrinsic meaning or purpose to life) and nihilism (the belief that life is pointless and human values are worthless) would be tempting ways to approach life. What we have, as Christians, is trust that God is in control. This is one of the biggest uses of God’s word for us. Scripture is inspired and shows us the consistency of our God. Nothing will get in the way of his plans – as Job professed, “I know that you can do all things, and that no purpose of yours can be thwarted” (Job 42:2). This is clear here in the story of Joseph’s life. No obstacles will stand in the way of God’s saving work for he will work around them or, perhaps more often, through them to save his people.