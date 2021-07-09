Cancel
Technology

Screenfeed Has The Digital Signage Scoop On The 2020 Summer Games

MySanAntonio
 12 days ago

MINNEAPOLIS (PRWEB) July 08, 2021. For a limited time, Screenfeed is offering extensive digital signage content coverage of the Tokyo Olympics. It is one of the most anticipated sporting events of the summer, especially after being postponed last year. Now 2021 brings new events, veteran and brand-new athletes and heightened anticipation from audiences worldwide as the games commence on Friday, July 23.

Sky Brown
#Summer Olympics#Signage#Skateboarding#Prweb#Html#Media#Front Office Sports#British Olympic#Covid#Reuters
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Gold
Country
Spain
News Break
Technology
Country
Japan
News Break
Surfing
Place
Tokyo, JP
News Break
Tokyo Olympics
News Break
Sports
Related
Public Healthdeseret.com

The Tokyo Olympics has a new plague to worry about ...

Tokyo had no idea what it signed up for when it agreed to host the 2020 Summer Olympics. If the COVID-19 pandemic wasn’t enough, Olympic officials have found themselves dealing with another unexpected plague — an oyster plague, reported BBC. Yes, oysters. Thousands of the shellfish invaded a key venue...
Electronicshardcoregamer.com

Cooler Master Announces Summer Summit 21 Digital Show

The peripheral and desktop component manufacturer Cooler Master will be hosting its own digital show this week with Summer Summit 21. This will be held via web-conferencing software called Gather Town. This software allows users to view the virtual room that everyone is meeting in. The idea is to mimic a real-world conference with a fun and interactive twist. Viewers will create an 8-bit avatar that will allow them to go around and island and view the items that Cooler Master is showing off. You can also meet Cooler Master employees and complete easter eggs to win prizes.
Lifestyleourcommunitynow.com

The Ultimate 2021 Summer Olympic Games Drinking Game

The Olympics are a time for us to come together as a nation as we cheer on our athletes. It's also a time for us to do what we Americans do best: drink. The 2021 Summer Olympics are here! And in honor of this year's competition, we've put together the ultimate drinking game so you can have a little friendly competition of your own. So grab some of your closest friends and get ready to go for the gold!
HobbiesTrendHunter.com

Digital Islander Board Games

The Animal Crossing: New Horizons Monopoly has been launched by Hasbro as the latest themed version of the timeless family friendly board game that will offer avid fans of the namesake video game with an alternative way to partake in the action. The board game requires participants to explore the...
Sportsinglesidetx.gov

1st Annual Summer Games of Ingleside

This is the 1st annual Summer Games of Ingleside. There will be a sweet players’ pack for all players (Pro and Am), including an event-stamped disc and a T-shirt. Make sure to register by 8:00pm on July 6 to guarantee your shirt size. The proceeds from this tournament will be presented directly to the City of Ingleside, for Parks & Rec to add concrete Silver Tees to the Gold course.
SportsThe Ringer

Introducing ‘The Ringer Guide to the Summer Games’

What makes Simone Biles the greatest gymnast of all time? Why is Katie Ledecky set to dominate like never before? Who’s chasing history as a two-sport athlete? And how did skateboarding get into the Olympics? In this daily podcast series premiering July 19, we’ll talk to future medalists and answer your top questions about the Tokyo games. The Olympics are the biggest, weirdest, and most exciting sporting event on Earth—let us show you why.
Cell Phonesprotocol.com

Blame COVID for a lack of AR and VR at the Tokyo Olympics

Unused AR headsets. A VR app widely panned by reviewers. A lackluster catalog of 360-degree videos. The Tokyo Olympics, which are scheduled to start this week, won't exactly be a major showcase for immersive media. That's not for a lack of interest: A number of companies had planned to go...
Video Gamesaithority.com

Gen.G + Toyota Announce 10-Day Gaming Stream Virtual Race

The two brands are set to launch the ‘Toyota Sedan: Drive Your Game’ campaign inviting creators and their fans to partake in a virtual race. Global esports organization Gen.G and Toyota announced the “Toyota Sedan: Drive Your Game” campaign, a 10-day gaming stream virtual race that will include 9 content creators on three teams. The competition kicks off July 19 and concludes on July 28.
Video GamesAdvanced Television

NBCU, Roku immersive Olympics partnership

NBCUniversal and Roku are partnering to bring an all-new, immersive Olympic experience to streamers on the Roku platform in the US. The initiative makes it easy for users to access Olympic coverage and Olympics-related entertainment on supported Roku devices and Roku TV models. Roku is creating easy access to NBCU’s...
Soccermxdwn.com

Annual Overwatch Summer Games Begin

Overwatch‘s annual summer event, the Summer Games, began today July 20, 2021, with a splash. As per all the seasonal events, this event comes with new cosmetics including skins, voice lines, victory poses, and sprays, and an exclusive game mode. The event this year will run for about three weeks, from July 20 to August 10.
Video GamesIGN

Game Scoop! 634: Deck Hunt

Welcome back to IGN Game Scoop!, the ONLY video game podcast! This week your Omega Cops -- Daemon Hatfield, Sam Claiborn, Tom Marks, and Michael Swaim -- are discussing the Steam Deck and a controversial issue of Die Hard Game Fan. And, of course, they play Video Game 20 Questions. The music in this episode is from Metroid on the NES. Enjoying IGN Games? Subscribe for more here! https://www.youtube.com/c/IGNGames/?sub_confirmation=1 #ign #gaming.
Soccerbleedingcool.com

Overwatch Summer Games 2021 Has Officially Launched

After about a week of teasing, Blizzard Entertainment has officially launched their Summer Games event 2021 into Overwatch today. Starting today and running all the way until August 10th, you'll have the chance to get select skins, sprays, voice lines, and other goodies from the game as you get to kick back and have a little summertime fun. All of the previous cosmetics and whatnot have been brought back for you to try and collect one more time, as well as Lucioball as you will play the 3-v-3 soccer hybrid with your friends.
NFLMac Observer

The Next Play For Apple TV+ – Live Sports

With huge stars on the roster, breakout hit series, and a wide range of award wins and nominations, it’s clear that Apple TV+ is no Quibi. It’s here to stay. So where does it go next? There is a growing expectation that live sports broadcasting could be the way forward.
Video Gamesreviewgeek.com

Roku Is the Best Smart TV Platform for Streaming the Olympics

The Tokyo Olympics are right around the corner, and Roku users have the best seat in town for the show! NBCUniversal and Roku have partnered up to bring the platform thousands of hours of Olympic game coverage along with additional exclusive content. Now, Roku users will have access to NBCU’s...
Lifestylestoufferrealty.com

The Best Summer Yard Games

Gather your friends and family for your most competitive Summer yet. We curated a list of the best backyard games that will be sure to entertain your family and friends for hours. Kan Jam. Kan Jam or “Garbage Can Frisbee” is perfect for outdoor play. It's lighthearted, fun and as...
Washington, DCcommercialintegrator.com

Electronics Providers Collaborate on Digital Signage Project for D.C. Landmark

Samsung Electronics America, New Tradition and Consumer Experience Group are ushering in a new era of tech transformation at Washington, D.C.’s Union Station, owned and operated by Ashkenazy Acquisition Corporation, through the power of digital signage. Under the project management of the Consumer Experience Group, Samsung’s dynamic smart signage, coupled...
Video Gamesgamingonphone.com

The necessary factors for a good mobile game

Even if you don’t want to admit it, we all had a period where we couldn’t stop playing games like Brawl Stars, Among Us, Candy Crush, and Roblox. The mobile gaming industry is constantly rising, and developers are constantly creating games that would get our undivided attention. However, there are a lot of factors that go into making a good mobile game.
Video GamesIGN

Game Scoop! 633: New Assassin's Creed Game Confirmed

Welcome back to IGN Game Scoop!, the ONLY video game podcast! This week your Omega Cops -- Daemon Hatfield, Tina Amini, Justin Davis, and Seth Macy -- are discussing the next Assassin's Creed, Nintendo Switch OLED model, Deathloop, Death Stranding, and more. And, of course, they play Video Game 20 Questions. The music in this episode is from Super Star Soldier on TurboGrafx-16.
Video Gamesattackofthefanboy.com

Pokémon UNITE: Best Garchomp Build

If you know what you are doing, Garchomp may be one of the most terrifying Pokémon in Pokémon UNITE. It is an AoE (Area of Effect) monster, able to destroy whole groups in team fights. That said, you need good knowledge of your surroundings and of course everything needs to be timed correctly. Being an All-Rounder, Garchomp is not only able to throw some very damaging attacks, but can also soak a lot of punishment too, if built accordingly.

