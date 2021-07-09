The Mincing Rascals 7.8.21: Violence in Chicago, Kyle Rittenhouse case for self-defense, two high-profile cases

The Mincing Rascals are John Williams of WGN Radio, Eric Zorn, formerly of The Chicago Tribune, Heather Cherone of WTTW and Austin Berg of The Illinois Policy Institute. The Rascals begin by discussing the most violent weekend of the year in Chicago, and who people are looking to for answers. Then, the group addresses the new questions surrounding Kyle Rittenhouse’s self-defense argument. And to the courtroom the Rascals go, as they examine two high-profile cases: Britney Spears’ conservatorship battle and Donald Trump’s free speech lawsuit.