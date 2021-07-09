Cancel
Innovent Announces NMPA Acceptance of New Drug Application for the FGFR1/2/3 Inhibitor (Pemigatinib) for the Treatment of Adults with Previously Treated, Unresectable Locally Advanced or Metastatic Cholangiocarcinoma with a FGFR2 Fusion or Rearrangement

SAN FRANCISCO, and SUZHOU, China, July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Innovent Biologics, Inc. (Innovent) (HKEX: 01801), a world-class biopharmaceutical company that develops, manufactures and commercializes high-quality medicines for the treatment of cancer, metabolic, autoimmune and other major diseases announced that the National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) of China has accepted the New Drug Application (NDA) for FGFR1/2/3 inhibitor (pemigatinib) for the treatment of adults with previously treated, unresectable locally advanced or metastatic cholangiocarcinoma with a fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2) fusion or rearrangement. Pemigatinib, a tyrosine kinase inhibitor discovered by Incyte, is licensed to Innovent for development and commercialization in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan. Pemigatinib, approved in the Taiwan market (trade name: Pemazyre®) on June 21, 2021, is Innovent's first approved small molecule drug and is also its fifth approved innovative drug.

