‘The Office’: The Iconic Jim and Dwight Role Play Scene Was Based on a Real-Life Situation

By Wendy Michaels
 11 days ago
While The Office Season 5 “Customer Survey” scene featuring Jim and Dwight role-playing as customer and salesperson might seem absurd, it was actually based on a real-life situation. The Office co-creator Stephen Merchant, who directed the episode, explained how the scene came from his own personal experience. ‘The Office’ Jim...

