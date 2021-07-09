Cancel
TV Series

'Monsters At Work': What is MIFT and Why Does Disney Keep Saying It?

By Rachel Hunt
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
 12 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Viewers who haven't watched the new Disney+ series, Monsters At Work, want to know what MIFT means. The trailer mentions the new term and several of the Disney and Pixar Twitter and Instagram posts. So, what is MIFT, and why does everyone keep saying it?. What is 'Monsters At Work'...

www.cheatsheet.com

Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Showbiz Cheat Sheet

At Showbiz Cheat Sheet, our goal is to delight our 30+ million visitors with all things show business, including the latest entertainment and celebrity news, exclusive interviews, television and movie reviews, and behind-the-scenes content that connects the viewer to the big screen.

FanSided

Monsters at Work Season 1, Episodes 1 + 2 recap: Tylor settles into MIFT

Despite it being 20 years since the original Monsters, Inc. film premiered, the new Disney+ series Monsters at Work picks up right where the movie left off. The entire business model of Monsters, Inc. has fundamentally shifted since then. At the end of Monsters, Inc., the company decided to harvest children’s laughter to power their society instead of gathering screams.
Funko Welcomes Fans To MIFT With First Wave of Monsters at Work Pops

After 20 years, Disney and Pixar fans are finally getting the long awaited sequel to the beloved film, Monsters, Inc. Premiering exclusively on Disney+, Monsters at Work shows off the world of monsters as they incorporate the power of laughter. The series not only shows the return of some of your favorite monsters like Mike Wazowski and James P. Sullivan but some new ones too. Monsters at Work also introduces us to the new team inside the building with MIFT, also known as Monsters Incorporated Facilities Team. This dream team is the people that help keep the building running smooth, and Funko is bringing some of this team to life as they reveal the first set of Monsters at Work Pop Vinyls. Two monsters are getting releases with the two newbies in the franchise with new scarer and MIFT members Tylor Tuskmon and his college best friend, Val Little.
TechRadar

How to watch Monsters at Work: stream new Monsters, Inc. TV series online on Disney Plus today

Following the emotionally scarring events of Monsters, Inc., Sulley and Mike return to the Scare Floor with a new agenda that leaves aspiring scarer and recent graduate of Monsters University "temporarily reassigned" to M.I.F.T. As the Pixar characters you know and love take on the small screen, make sure you know how to watch Monsters at Work in this 10-part TV series, available exclusively on Disney Plus.
Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Monsters At Work’ On Disney+, A ‘Monsters, Inc.’ Sequel Series Where A Young Monster Goes To Work For MIFT

Ever watch a TV version of your favorite animated film and thinking something was missing? The voices aren’t the same, the animation is a little different and the stories and jokes aren’t quite the same. If you’re thinking that Monsters At Work, the series sequel to the Monsters, Inc. films, is going to be that way, then you’ll be in for a pleasant surprise.
Now Entering the Laugh Floor – Pixar’s “Monsters At Work” on Disney+ Review

The Disney+ release of Pixar’s Luca just a few weeks ago once again launched a debate that has seemed to accompany the majority of Pixar releases over the past decade: “Has Pixar lost its touch?” It’s perhaps an inevitable conversation given the high bar the animation juggernaut set for itself in its first 15 years and seemed to gain momentum during a decade-long stretch when seven out of eleven feature releases were sequels. So as Pixar launches Monsters at Work as its first weekly series contribution to Disney+ (not counting the Forky Asks a Question shorts), it feels like we’re going to get that debate all over again.
What Does it Cost to Take a Disney Cruise?

Although Disney Cruise Line sailings have been suspended for over a year due to the global health crisis, there are signs that cruising will begin to pick up again soon. Recent updates to CDC guidelines regarding cruises have changed, and soon, Disney Cruise Line will be completing a 2-night test voyage from Port Canaveral with volunteer passengers. Although many cruises have been canceled through the fall, Disney is still taking bookings through 2022.
What Time Does Black Widow Premiere On Disney+?

Marvel's Black Widow movie hits theaters this weekend - but it will simultaneously be available for home viewing on Disney+ Premium Access. It will cost viewers $29.99 to view Black Widow on Disney+ - a price some Marvel fans seem totally willing to pay, in order to get back into the Marvel Cinematic Universe movie experience. Without a doubt, anticipation is high for Black Widow, and while some fans will be making their viewing of the film a major weekend highlight, other fans want to jump into Black Widow as soon as it's made available.
The Hollywood Reporter

Disney+’s ‘Turner & Hooch’: TV Review

The 1989 Tom Hanks vehicle has been turned into a like-minded series about a fastidious young U.S. marshal paired with a slobbering dog. When pandering to nostalgia, it’s probably important to be aware of what your intended audience is actually nostalgic for. As best I can figure it, when it...

