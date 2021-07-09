Cancel
Aspirus conducting internal investigation following 7 Investigates inquiry

By Emily Davies
WSAW
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Aspirus Health is conducting an internal investigation after one of its directors sent an email revealing the names of employees who have not received the COVID-19 vaccine. A source with knowledge of the communication told 7 Investigates they had concerns but did not want their identity...

