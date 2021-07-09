Aspirus conducting internal investigation following 7 Investigates inquiry

Investigator works under the Executive Director and administers and enforces both local and federal anti-discrimination legislation to address, eliminate, and rectify discrimination in employment, education, public accommodation and housing. Investigator conducts investigative work regarding complaints filed with the Metropolitan Human Relations Commission (“Commission”); including but not limited to interviewing complainants, respondents, and witnesses, drafting charges, drafting legal analysis, reviewing related legal decisions, performing conciliatory work and all other related tasks. The incumbent is expected to exercise good judgment, independence, initiative, and professional expertise in conducting day-to-day operations. All work duties and activities must be performed in accordance with the City safety rules and operating regulations, policies and procedures as well as federal, state, and local regulations.
Comments / 0