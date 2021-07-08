Harry D. Eiferd was born in McKeesport, Pennsylvania on 02 April 1949. In 1952, when Harry was 3, his parents, Harry Dyer Eiferd and Rose Ruby Zugac/Shugats moved their family from Pennsylvania to Fontana, California. Friends, football, swim team and his high school sweetheart, Linda L. Patton, consumed Harry's days at Fontana High, where he received his high school diploma in 1967. Although he said goodbye to his football and swim team days as he forged the path to his future, he and Linda remained steadfast and married on 07 September 1969. Together, they created three beautiful humans, Alicia, Heather and Ryan.