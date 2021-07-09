Betting: Who will win the Home Run Derby?

The Denver area and the Colorado Rockies are playing host to this year’s MLB All-Star festivities. While we are now without hockey to bet on, and very little basketball remaining, we will still be able to make some wagers on the fun this weekend in the MLB. Everyone knows that chicks dig the long ball, but bettors and fans do as well. That is why we are going to look at Home Run Derby contenders here and see where the value is. (Lines from PointsBet.)