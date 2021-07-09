Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Betting: Who will win the Home Run Derby?

By Benny Ricciardi, FTNBets.com
Gazette
 12 days ago

The Denver area and the Colorado Rockies are playing host to this year’s MLB All-Star festivities. While we are now without hockey to bet on, and very little basketball remaining, we will still be able to make some wagers on the fun this weekend in the MLB. Everyone knows that chicks dig the long ball, but bettors and fans do as well. That is why we are going to look at Home Run Derby contenders here and see where the value is. (Lines from PointsBet.)

gazette.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aroldis Chapman
Person
Pete Alonso
Person
Shohei Ohtani
Person
Matt Olson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Basketball#Yankees#The Home Run Derby#Pointsbet#The New York Mets
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Hobbies
News Break
Lifestyle
MLB Teams
Colorado Rockies
News Break
MLB
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBPosted by
The Big Lead

Red Sox Pitcher Adam Ottavino Waved, Cussed at Shohei Ohtani After Final Out

The Boston Red Sox beat the Los Angeles Angels, 5-4, on Monday. Boston's Adam Ottavino earned the save despite giving up one run on two hits and a walk. He enticed Shohei Ohtani into a game-ending ground out (on a rocket hit right at the second baseman who was in shallow right because of the shift) with two runners on. To celebrate he waved at Ohtani and appeared to scream "happy birthday bitch" at MLB's home run leader.
MLBPosted by
The Spun

MLB World Reacts To Astros Blockbuster Trade Rumors

The Houston Astros are rumored to be among the most active teams on the market heading into the trade deadline later this month. Houston has been one of the top teams in the American League this season. The Astros are 56-38 on the season, 3.5 games up on the Oakland A’s in the AL West.
MLBchatsports.com

How Shohei Ohtani won the night without winning the Home Run Derby

DENVER - About 15 minutes before Shohei Ohtani made the most anticipated debut in Home Run Derby history and kicked off the madcap 24 hours in which he'd also start the All-Star Game as a pitcher and lead off as designated hitter, Trey Mancini walked aimlessly in foul territory at Coors Field. He had won his first-round Derby matchup and worried he wasn't ready for the next one.
MLBSporting News

Who won the Home Run Derby in 2021? Full results, HR totals, highlights from MLB dinger contest

Pete Alonso just made it look too easy on Monday night. The Mets first baseman set the record for the most home runs in a Home Run Derby first round. He didn't need extra time to win the second round. And in the finals, he hit each of the first six pitches he saw in his bonus time for home runs to walk off Orioles first baseman Trey Mancini and claim his second straight derby crown.
MLBNBC Washington

Juan Soto Given Fourth Best-Odds to Win 2021 MLB Home Run Derby

Juan Soto given fourth best-odds to win MLB Home Run Derby originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. Juan Soto has been given the fourth-best odds to win this year's MLB Home Run Derby, according to NBC Sports' official betting partner PointsBet. NBC Sports. The 2020 National League batting champion joins...
MLBNew York Post

Home Run Derby prediction: Pete Alonso wins first-round matchup

Here’s to the winners. Champions crowned over the past week: Joey Chestnut won the Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating contest. The Tampa Bay Lightning won the Stanley Cup. Novak Djokovic won Wimbledon. Italy won the Euros. And even though Zaila Avant-garde won the Scripps National Spelling Bee, SNL’s Pete Davidson was named a spokesman for Smartwater.
MLBFOX43.com

2021 Home Run Derby Preview: Who has the best shot at beating Ohtani?

DENVER — The MLB All-Star break is finally here and it kicks off right away with the Home Run Derby on Monday night from Coors Field in Denver. This will be the first time since 1998 that Coors Field hosts the Derby and it should be a good one as the stadium is one of, if not the most hitter-friendly ballpark historically thanks to the altitude.
MLBchatsports.com

B/R MLB Community: Who Would You Pay to Watch in the Home Run Derby?

Welcome to the Bleacher Report MLB community article!. This week's question was simple: "Who is one player, past or present, who you would pay money to see in a Home Run Derby and why?" There was a wide variety of answers, but a few prolific sluggers were mentioned more frequently...
MLBNewsday

Back-to-back homers by Gary Sanchez, Gleyber Torres back Gerrit Cole vs. Red Sox

It’s symbolic, perhaps, what the Yankees were able to do through all the rain clouds. With their season potentially on the brink against the AL East-leading Red Sox, the trade deadline around the corner and six players on the COVID-19 injured list, it seemed unlikely that this dormant offense would choose Saturday night to finally wake up. But as the rain poured and Gerrit Cole dominated at Yankee Stadium, they found one more gear to help them overcome this latest flavor of adversity.
MLBbluzz.org

Dad strength: Yordan's 2 HRs power Astros - MLB.com

HOUSTON -- Astros slugger Yordan Alvarez admitted he hadn’t been getting much sleep since the birth of his son Friday. That didn’t stop him from returning to the lineup Tuesday and putting on the kind of performance that likely sent A’s starting pitcher Chris Bassitt to a sleepless night. Alvarez,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy