Baby racoons were reported trying to cross the street in the 200 block of Second Street at 12:21 p.m. June 1. An officer moved the kits safely out of traffic. A fawn was reported stuck in a window well at 2:07 p.m. June 3 from Spruce Drive. An officer was able to grab the fawn by its legs and get it out. The fawn attempted to jump back into the window well, but was caught again by the officer. The fawn then ran into the brush.