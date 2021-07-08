Sickle cell softball tournament has a huge financial impact on Shreveport-Bossier City area

BRIDGE CITY, Texas — Bridge City was the place to be for Little League fans with three Section 2 elimination games being played at the same time. On the baseball diamond the West End 11's left no doubt in a 20-5 win over Pasadena. The victory by the District 12 champions from Beaumont sets up a rematch with host Bridge City. West End will need to beat the hosts twice after dropping their first round matchup against Bridge City, 12-8. First pitch of the title round is set for 7:00 pm Thursday night at Bridge City Little League.