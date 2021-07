Inga deSouza passed peacefully at home in her husband's arms May 30th 2021after a long battle with cancer at the age of 67. Born in Arnheim Holland the family migrated to Sydney Australia where she graduated from the University of Sydney. She then travelled around the world with a backpack even adventuring through Afganistan during wartime. She settled in Sacramento selling high end real estate and later Audis where she met her husband.