It’s a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY... Even though overnight thunderstorms are gone, we’re seeing the effects of flash flooding across east-central Wisconsin. A large swath of 3-6″ of rainfall came down last night from the Fox Cities, east into Calumet and Manitowoc counties. There are many reports of flooded basements and standing water on roads. You’re most likely to encounter high water in low-lying spots and areas of poor drainage. If you’re traveling through east-central Wisconsin, be alert to possible detours due to water on the roads. With drier weather today, look for a gradual improvement into the midday.