USC Aiken establishes scholarship in honor of Kenny, Judy Thomas
USC Aiken has established a newly endowed scholarship for longtime coach, Kenny Thomas and his wife, Judy. After more than two decades of service to the university, alumni, friends and family members came together to raise the funds for the scholarship. Mary Driscoll, vice chancellor for Advancement and External Affairs said that "more than 90% of our students receive financial aid and support, and this furthers the university's mission of educating tomorrow's leaders."www.postandcourier.com
