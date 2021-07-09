Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Aiken, SC

USC Aiken establishes scholarship in honor of Kenny, Judy Thomas

By SUBMITTED ARTICLE mystory@aikenstandard.com
The Post and Courier
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUSC Aiken has established a newly endowed scholarship for longtime coach, Kenny Thomas and his wife, Judy. After more than two decades of service to the university, alumni, friends and family members came together to raise the funds for the scholarship. Mary Driscoll, vice chancellor for Advancement and External Affairs said that "more than 90% of our students receive financial aid and support, and this furthers the university's mission of educating tomorrow's leaders."

www.postandcourier.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Aiken, SC
Sports
City
Aiken, SC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kenny
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Usc Aiken#Baseball#Usc Aiken Pacers#Usca Alumnus#The Advancement Office
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Sports
Related
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
CNN

Jeff Bezos just went to space and back

New York (CNN Business) — Jeff Bezos, the world's richest man, went to space and back Tuesday morning on an 11-minute, supersonic joy ride aboard the rocket and capsule system developed by his space company, Blue Origin. Riding alongside the multibillionaire were Bezos' brother, Mark Bezos; Wally Funk, an 82-year-old...
BusinessPosted by
NBC News

4 companies near $26 billion settlement to resolve opioid lawsuits

Three major drug distributors and the pharmaceutical giant Johnson & Johnson are finalizing a $26 billion settlement to resolve thousands of lawsuits over the nation’s opioid crisis, according to four people familiar with the discussions. The four companies – which include Cardinal Health, Amerisource Bergen and McKesson – were accused...

Comments / 0

Community Policy