Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Oklahoma State

Oklahoma Sooners Football Hot Links: Sooners picked to win Big 12 again, Austin Kendall transferring to Louisiana Tech

By Seth Oliveras
crimsonandcreammachine.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter joining the West Virginia Mountaineers in 2019, former Oklahoma Sooners QB Austin Kendall is reportedly transferring for the second time in his collegiate career. Now, the ex-OU signal caller is expected to suit up for the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs. This also means that we should get a showdown between Kendall and now-SMU QB Tanner Mordecai this season.

www.crimsonandcreammachine.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Oklahoma Sports
State
Florida State
Local
Oklahoma Football
State
Louisiana State
State
Georgia State
Local
Oklahoma College Sports
State
Oklahoma State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oklahoma Sooners Football#American Football#Louisiana Tech#Smu#Wvu#Hot Links#Ou#Wr#Dl Isaiah Thomas#Jeremiah Hall27#Nikkkkbonitto#Pff College#Cbs Sports#Iowa State#The Auburn Tigers#Cal#Cfl#Xfl#The Miami Marlins#Crimson Cream Machine
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
College Sports
News Break
West Virginia University
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Country
Japan
Sports
University of Oklahoma
Related
College Sportschatsports.com

Former West Virginia QB Austin Kendall lands at Louisiana Tech

The quarterback room in Ruston becomes a little more crowded as former Oklahoma and West Virginia signal-caller Austin Kendall will transfer to Lousiana Tech. As first reported by Bleed Tech Blue’s Ben Carlisle, the former four-star recruit will suit up for the Bulldogs in 2021. The 6-3, 220-pound Kendall spent...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Sports World Reacts To Robert Griffin III Situation

Robert Griffin III has the social media world buzzing on Wednesday evening. That’s usually not a good thing. The veteran NFL quarterback is currently weighing his future. The former top NFL Draft pick is still a free agent, though he’s reportedly being pursued by more than just professional football franchises. Multiple networks are reportedly in a bidding war for RG3’s services as an analyst. Some see Griffin as the next Tony Romo-like analyst.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Report: NFL Draft 1st Round Pick Arrested Sunday Night

One first-round pick from the 2021 NFL Draft could be in big trouble after being arrested last night. According to TMZ, Arizona Cardinals linebacker Zaven Collins was arrested on Sunday after being stopped by police for “speeding and driving dangerously.” Per the report, Collins was booked in jail last night but released shortly afterwards.
NFLLarry Brown Sports

Dak Prescott, girlfriend Natalie Buffett attend College World Series

Dak Prescott and his girlfriend Natalie Buffett flew in to Omaha on Tuesday to catch the College World Series. Buffett shared a few clips on her Instagram Story on Tuesday showing them in a private plane on the way to Omaha. She also showed herself holding up a ball that she apparently got her hands on while at the game.
Georgia Stateclemsonsportstalk.com

Georgia quarterback, mom explain why he camped at Clemson

Feel the difference - The MOST DIGITAL CONTENT covering your CLEMSON TIGERS! Avoid clickbait and sites bloated with advertising!. Four-star quarterback Malachi Singleton‍ (North Cobb High, GA) had his pick of college football camps to attend in June, but the sophomore, who passed for 1,619 yards and 15 touchdowns while also rushing for 1,091 yards and 17 touchdowns chose to workout at Dabo Swinney’s camp on June 5.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Former NFL Coach Has Blunt Admission On Tim Tebow

It will be incredibly tough for Tim Tebow to make an NFL roster as a tight end after never having played the position and several years away from the game in general. You can list former NFL head coach Eric Mangini among those who don’t think Tebow will be able to do it. During an appearance on “The Herd” with Colin Cowherd today, Mangini addressed Tebow’s comeback attempt.
Alabama Statesaturdaydownsouth.com

Alabama football announces football recruiting violation

Alabama football self-reported minor recruiting violations as part of a department wide announcement. The football violation and was reported June 11, days after the NCAA’s ban on in-person recruited was lifted, per AL.com. The school said a student host provided an official visitor with transportation and entertainment outside of the...
College SportsPosted by
The Spun

Paul Finebaum Says SEC’s Best Quarterback Is Obvious

There are a plethora of talented quarterbacks in the SEC this year, but there’s one in particular who ESPN analyst Paul Finebaum really likes for the 2021 season. Believe it or not, that quarterback is JT Daniels from Georgia. Daniels didn’t start every game for the Bulldogs last season, but...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Deion Sanders Uses 1 Word To Describe Urban Meyer

Urban Meyer has received glowing reviews from his players and other members of the football coaching community since taking over the Jacksonville Jaguars this offseason. The latest compliment came from NFL Hall of Famer Deion Sanders. The Jackson State head coach spoke warmly of Meyer recently, calling him a certified...
College SportsPosted by
The Spun

Lincoln Riley Announces Dismissal Of Former 4-Star Recruit

On Tuesday afternoon, the Oklahoma Sooners received some bad news about one of the team’s former top recruits. Sooners head coach Lincoln Riley announced the dismissal of former four-star recruit Mikey Henderson. The news comes after police reportedly submitted a request for an arrest warrant for the Sooners running back.
Mississippi StateStarkville Daily News

Powe commits to Mississippi State women's basketball program

The 2022 standout for the Lady Wildcats, Powe picked up offers from around the country. Mississippi State, Ole Miss and Alabama were the ones that stood out to her the most and the schools that she narrowed things down to in the end. After visiting Starkville and MSU and getting...
Alabama StatePosted by
FanSided

Oklahoma beats out Alabama, Ohio State and others for 5-star QB

Lincoln Riley and the Oklahoma Sooners do it again as they have another 5-star quarterback committed to their football team. The Oklahoma Sooners are no stranger to elite quarterback talent. From Baker Mayfield to 2021 Heisman candidate Spencer Rattler, Lincoln Riley knows how to groom exceptional passers that fit his offensive scheme. Rattler is the guy entering this upcoming year, but the latest recruit that committed to Oklahoma ensures Riley will have talented signal-callers for the foreseeable future.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Lincoln Riley Has Scary Admission On Spencer Rattler

In his first year as Oklahoma football‘s starting quarterback last fall, Spencer Rattler showed off his five-star potential. He bounced back from some shaky games early on to put up big numbers for a redshirt freshman. Through his first four games—wins over Missouri State and Texas bookending back-to-back losses to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy