Oklahoma Sooners Football Hot Links: Sooners picked to win Big 12 again, Austin Kendall transferring to Louisiana Tech
After joining the West Virginia Mountaineers in 2019, former Oklahoma Sooners QB Austin Kendall is reportedly transferring for the second time in his collegiate career. Now, the ex-OU signal caller is expected to suit up for the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs. This also means that we should get a showdown between Kendall and now-SMU QB Tanner Mordecai this season.www.crimsonandcreammachine.com
